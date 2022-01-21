Livestream: Hermès Men’s Winter 2022

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
21 Jan 2022
Véronique Nichanian will be presenting her Winter 2022 collection for Hermès Men’s on 22 January 2022, 10pm Singapore time.

Also making a return this season is the talented director Cyril Teste, for his fourth collaboration with Nichanian in a row. How will she continue with the house’s 2022 theme of “lightness”? Catch the show below:

Hermès Autumn/Winter 2022 Fashion Livestream

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
