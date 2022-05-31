Livestream: Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 spin-off show in Bangkok

Louis Vuitton will be staging a spin-off show of Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the French maison in Bangkok, Thailand on June 1, 2022 at 6:30pm Singapore time.

Held at Iconsiam, the Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation, dubbed “Louis Dreamhouse”, will unveil nine new looks by the late creative visionary on top of the existing collection, which were first shown at the Carreau du Temple in Paris back in January. There, Louis Vuitton realised “a metaphysical space of possibility” with wondrous set that features a sunken, red-roofed house in a sky-blue dream-like scape. It is the perfect backdrop for Abloh’s central Boyhood Ideology® (seeing the world with the eyes of a child) theme, evident in his swansong as surrealistic patchworks, disrupted classics and whimsical constructions (like wings).

Catch the show here: