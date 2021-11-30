Livestream: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
30 Nov 2021
Livestream: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection
Style
Livestream: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection

“Virgil was here,” reads a post on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram page announcing its upcoming Men’s show as a tribute to its creative director.

On November 30, the House will celebrate the life and legacy of the creative genius with the presentation of Abloh’s last Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection, as the designer and his wife Shannon wish. The spin-off show will be held in Miami at 5:30pm, or December 1, 6:30am Singapore time, and marks the opening of the House’s first standalone men’s store in the Americas.

Catch the livestream below:

(Main and featured image: Philippe Lopez/AFP)

Fashion Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
Wine and Dine Tech travel culture beauty Fashion

You might also like