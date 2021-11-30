Livestream: Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection

“Virgil was here,” reads a post on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram page announcing its upcoming Men’s show as a tribute to its creative director.

On November 30, the House will celebrate the life and legacy of the creative genius with the presentation of Abloh’s last Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection, as the designer and his wife Shannon wish. The spin-off show will be held in Miami at 5:30pm, or December 1, 6:30am Singapore time, and marks the opening of the House’s first standalone men’s store in the Americas.

(Main and featured image: Philippe Lopez/AFP)