Livestream: Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 runway show

Michael Kors makes a return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with a live, in-person runway show for Spring/Summer 2022.

Last season, Kors pulled out of the NYFW schedule and celebrated his 40th anniversary with a tribute to Broadway. Streamed live from the city’s hard-hit theatre district, the digital presentation featured a performance by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright with big-name models like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid strutting down 45th Street.

Catch the Spring/Summer 2022 show tomorrow, September 10, at 10pm Singapore time.