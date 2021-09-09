Style

Livestream: Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 runway show

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
09 Sep 2021
Style
Livestream: Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 runway show

Michael Kors makes a return to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with a live, in-person runway show for Spring/Summer 2022.

Last season, Kors pulled out of the NYFW schedule and celebrated his 40th anniversary with a tribute to Broadway. Streamed live from the city’s hard-hit theatre district, the digital presentation featured a performance by singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright with big-name models like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid strutting down 45th Street.

Catch the Spring/Summer 2022 show tomorrow, September 10, at 10pm Singapore time.

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 Livestream runway show

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
Wine and Dine Tech travel culture beauty Fashion
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigesg

| VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM |