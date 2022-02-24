Livestream: Moschino Fall/Winter 2022 Milan Fashion Show live from Milan

Moschino presents its Fall/Winter show on 25 February, 2am Singapore time.
Creative Director Jeremy Scott brought us on a pop-art colour trip for the house’s pre-fall 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Layering and colour-blocking were prominently featured alongside trippy prints and military details. What kind of whimsy will he introduce this season?
Grab a front seat to the show, livestreamed below.
