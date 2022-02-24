Livestream: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 runway show

Catch the Sportsmax Fall/Winter 2022 show live on 25 February, 6:45pm Singapore time.

Italian label Sportmax has always been for the sophisticated woman, and this season, it will yet again explore what contemporary femininity means today.

The ‘S’ in Dial ‘S’…for Sportmax is an ode to the Seduction and Sensuality of powerful silhouettes. This season, the collection is a rallying cry for female empowerment, tearing down fetishised ideals about the ​​femme fatale through sartorial deconstructions. See the reimagined female archtypes of ‘she-devil’ Lilith; Kim Novak, the Hitchcockian inspiration in Vertigo; and pin-up cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Get a front seat to the show here: