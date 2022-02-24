Livestream: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 runway show

By Nafeesa Saini
Features Editor
24 Feb 2022
Livestream: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 runway show
Style
Livestream: Sportmax Fall/Winter 2022 runway show

Catch the Sportsmax Fall/Winter 2022 show live on 25 February, 6:45pm Singapore time.

Italian label Sportmax has always been for the sophisticated woman, and this season, it will yet again explore what contemporary femininity means today.

The ‘S’ in Dial ‘S’…for Sportmax is an ode to the Seduction and Sensuality of powerful silhouettes. This season, the collection is a rallying cry for female empowerment, tearing down fetishised ideals about the ​​femme fatale through sartorial deconstructions. See the reimagined female archtypes of ‘she-devil’ Lilith; Kim Novak, the Hitchcockian inspiration in Vertigo; and pin-up cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Get a front seat to the show here:

Nafeesa Saini
Features Editor
Nafeesa straddles both the print and digital Prestige publications, helming the features and lifestyle section. While storytelling is her core passion, she spends her free time looking at home decor inspiration, working out, and nursing copious amounts of coffee.
travel beauty Wine and Dine Women's Fashion Wellness culture

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.