By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
25 Jan 2022
Livestream: Valentino Spring/Summer 2022 “Anatomy Of Couture” show

Valentino is presenting its Spring/Summer 2022 haute couture show, titled “Anatomy of Couture” on 26 January.

Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, will be serving a powerful haute couture show that will bring us back to life after the emotionally depleting year that was 2021. The runway show will be presented both in-person and live-streamed; watch it below.

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
