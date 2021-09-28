Livestream: Watch Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show here

Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri are in the business of empowering women.

For the maison’s Spring/Summer 2022, Chiuri has partnered with Anna Paparatti, a key figure of the 1960s art scene in Rome, for the scenography of the set. Based on Paparatti’s colourful oeuvre, the enthralling presentation promises to be an intriguing gateway into the Calabrian artist’s magical universe that teems with religious artefacts, spiritual objects and curios hailing from distant cultures.

Catch the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show below at 9pm (Singapore time) tonight: