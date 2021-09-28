Livestream: Watch Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show here
By Crystal Lee
28 Sep 2021
Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri are in the business of empowering women.

For the maison’s Spring/Summer 2022, Chiuri has partnered with Anna Paparatti, a key figure of the 1960s art scene in Rome, for the scenography of the set. Based on Paparatti’s colourful oeuvre, the enthralling presentation promises to be an intriguing gateway into the Calabrian artist’s magical universe that teems with religious artefacts, spiritual objects and curios hailing from distant cultures.

Catch the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 show below at 9pm (Singapore time) tonight:

Crystal Lee
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
