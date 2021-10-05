Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show here
Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show here

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
05 Oct 2021
Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show here

Louis Vuitton will be presenting its Spring/Summer 2022 collection tonight at 1am Singapore time. 

Last season, Nicholas Ghesquière staged a blockbuster fashion show at the Lourve — with models strutting to the sounds of Daft Punk, through an Es Devlin-designed set, wearing pieces touched by Italian design atelier Fornasetti — even though no one (other than those involved in the production) can be there to marvel in-person. 

With physical formats returning to the fashion week calendars, the maison will be hosting a live audience this season for the first time since Covid-19 hit. Tune in to the show from the comfort of your home below:

Crystal Lee
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
