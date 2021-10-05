Livestream: Watch Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show here

Louis Vuitton will be presenting its Spring/Summer 2022 collection tonight at 1am Singapore time.

Last season, Nicholas Ghesquière staged a blockbuster fashion show at the Lourve — with models strutting to the sounds of Daft Punk, through an Es Devlin-designed set, wearing pieces touched by Italian design atelier Fornasetti — even though no one (other than those involved in the production) can be there to marvel in-person.

With physical formats returning to the fashion week calendars, the maison will be hosting a live audience this season for the first time since Covid-19 hit. Tune in to the show from the comfort of your home below: