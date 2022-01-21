Livestream: Watch Nigo’s first show for Kenzo

Kenzo will be presenting its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in Paris on Sunday, 23 January 2022, 6pm Singapore time.

This is the first show by streetwear icon and Bape founder Nigo, who was appointed artistic director last September following the passing of Kenzo Takada in 2020. And if the teaser images are any indication, the sakura flowers superimposed on a European ceiling hint at a homage to Takada’s East-meets-West aesthetic.

Be amongst the first to see Nigo’s debut collection for both women and men at Paris Fashion Week below: