Loewe introduces a new Paula’s Ibiza capsule collection for 2021

Jonathan Anderson once again finds fresh and colourful inspiration from the sunny island.

Spanish brand Loewe is back with a new Paula’s Ibiza capsule collection, continuing a collaboration that has been going on for the past four years with the iconic boutique. Ibiza is where creative director Jonathan Anderson spent his childhood vacations and has been his favourite source of inspiration to represent the brand’s vibes.

This season’s capsule collection introduces new shapes such as a deconstructed blazer for men and an array of dresses and tops mixed with trousers for women. The tropical island theme finds itself in prints of parrots, doves and crocuses. “Summer in the city was top of my mind for this collection: the carefree spirit of seaside dressing carried from the beach right into the everyday,” explains Anderson.

Further reinforcing the influence of Ibiza’s summery vibes is the campaign video for the collection, which was shot by Gray Sorrenti and features a soundtrack by 1980s Ibizan band Locomía.

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.