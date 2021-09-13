Longchamp’s Autumn/Winter 2021 bags are here to spark joy

From the fuzzy shearling-like material of the Brioche Poudreuse to the retro acetate extras adorning the emblematic Roseau, Longchamp‘s Autumn/Winter 2021 bags are an eclectic mix of textiles and textures designed to delight.

The Roseau Frame mini top-handle bag above juxtaposes the sophisticated textures of crocodile-inspired cowhide against smooth velvet calfskin.

Looks like fur, feels like fur, but the Brioche Poudreuse crossbody bag (above) is crafted from polyester canvas that cleverly mimics luxurious shearling.

The Roseau Chaine mini top handle bag (above) in calfskin exudes ’70s chic with an oversized toggle and chain shoulder strap in acetate.

The Brioche Cocoon crossbody bag (above) in soft, supple padded lambskin gets graphic with wave-shaped quilting. The motif is inspired by the sinuous lines of a chair by French interior designer Pierre Paulin, whose work informs the Autumn/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Photography: Alecia Neo

Styling: Jacquie Ang

Location: Elizabeth Hay Design

This story first appeared in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.