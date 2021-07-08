Louis Vuitton Men Felt Line is eco-responsible in every way

Unveiled by Virgil Abloh during Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2021 showcase, the Felt Line is a true testament to the House’s dedication to sustainable development.

The line features one ready-to-wear long coat and three iconic leather goods: a Keepall, a Keepall XS and a Soft Trunk, all conceptualised by Abloh.

Taking inspiration from ‘moving blankets’, each piece is functional, protective, and designed for on-the-go. The commitment to sustainability creates an interesting challenge and the collection rises to it.

A combination of 43% certified organic cotton (the highest standard) and 20% recycled wool, the innovative textile used as the main material of the pieces lovingly lends an unpredictable edge to the light and practical leather goods.

Each product features a monogram pattern that seems to appear and disappear, the result of a lurex thread tufting. The lining is 100% recycled polyester, upcycled from the House’s existing stock to really maximise the use of already existing material and limit the need for excess production. The chains and corners are 70% recycled plastic, with a multicolour effect that reflects its jacquard chromatic aspect. The strap and handles are premium LWG-certified leather.

To add to the charm, a signature initially conceived by Abloh on a leather patch, also from the House’s existing stocks, is present on each piece.

Louis Vuitton’s sustainable development plan “Our Committed Journey” aims to have 100% of its products created through eco-conception by 2025.

(All images: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.