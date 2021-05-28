Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2021: Your favourite Vuittamins bags now come in pink — with matching masks

Getting your daily dose of vitamins can be a drag, but you’ll probably be more eager to take some Vuittamins.

That’s the name of Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which has arrived in stores in all its neon glory. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the collection offers a timely mix of chic sportswear, poolside essentials, and lots of covetable Louis Vuitton handbags in sunny yellow, cobalt blue and bubblegum pink.

Officially, the French luxury brand calls that last colour “Rose”, and it has applied it to the new Coussin bag that was unveiled in Spring/Summer 2021. The handbag’s soft, quilted leather and adjustable strap now sports the bright hue, which is contrasted by the Louis Vuitton monogram in purple.

That 2000s-approved colour combination also appears on the smaller, Pochette Coussin, which can be carried as a clutch, a belt bag, or a shoulder bag with its gold chain; the Papillon Trunk handbag in embossed Epi leather; and the Utility Crossbody bag, which is now as pretty as it is practical.

The same goes for the rest of the Vuittamins collection. This season, Ghesquière’s obsession with vintage sportswear is spelled out through a range of athletic pieces that would have turned heads at the gym, if they were open. Think ’80s-style mini shorts, wide collar sweatshirts, cycling shorts and a pair of hot pink leggings that easily could have been on Jane Fonda’s Workout. There’s even a couple of monogrammed scrunchies to tie your hair with while you work up a sweat.

If you already have a hot summer bod, the collection also has an array of beach essentials to take with you while you soak in the sun. For your face, why not opt for a pair of two-tone sunglasses and a mask to match your new Coussin bag? For your feet, there’s the neon-hued Paseo flat sandals and LV Sunset slides, both fitted with soft, chunky rubber soles. And for drying off, try the plush, pink jacquard beach towel covered with the Louis Vuitton logo.

Vuittamins is just one of the many vibrant offerings that are now arriving in stores for the summer; there’s also Louis Vuitton’s By The Pool collection, featuring sunset-hued swimsuits and handbags, Dior’s Pop Art-inspired menswear line with artist Kenny Scharf, whose works have been embroidered on Saddle bags and sneakers, and Loewe’s colourful collaboration with Paula’s Ibiza, including fruit-inspired bags and clothes in parrot prints.

(All images Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.