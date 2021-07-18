Lululemon unveils the first yoga accessories made from mushrooms

Mylo is slowly but surely making its way into the fashion industry — a fabric created by scientists from Californian start-up Bolt Threads.

After the first clothes and sneakers designed from this biodegradable plant material, the first yoga accessories made of Mylo will be created in 2022 with specialised fitness brand lululemon.

The fashion industry may still be struggling to meet its commitments to sustainable development, as revealed in a recent report published Business of Fashion, but some players in the sector seem determined to do their utmost to reduce their impact on the planet. To achieve this, they are committed to innovating with new ethically and environmentally responsible materials. This is the case of Mylo, a material made from mycelium, the vegetative part of the mushroom formed of filaments, and brands are starting to embrace it.

One such brand is lululemon, which is introducing the material to the world of sports, and more precisely to the world of yoga gear. The brand has announced the launch of the first yoga accessories made with Mylo, combining design, durability and functionality. The lululemon accessory design team has created a high-end yoga mat, a yoga bag, and a duffle bag, all of which will be available for purchase in early 2022.

“As a premium athletic brand, having innovative and proprietary fabrics and other materials that help guests feel their best to perform their best is something we’re proud of. Sustainable innovation will continue to play a key role in the future of retail and product; and for us, leveraging a material like Mylo demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier environment through lower-impact products, while also giving us the ability to reimagine iconic pieces in our line through a sustainability lens,” commented Sun Choe, chief product officer at lululemon.

A founding member of the Mylo consortium, lululemon is now part of a group of global companies working hand in hand to offer new innovative materials that respect the planet. Stella McCartney recently presented its first Mylo garments, followed closely by adidas who unveiled its first “Stan Smith Mylo” which should be available soon.

Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer at lululemon, tells us more about this innovative material – which could play an integral part in the future of fashion – while also outlining the brand’s commitments to sustainable development.

Why did you specifically choose Mylo as an alternative to the traditional textiles used at lululemon?

lululemon’s commitment to create a healthier environment comes with investing in sustainable materials. We are excited to be part of the future-looking ways brands can collaborate to make an impact on the environment. By choosing Mylo, consumers can get sustainable product[s] without sacrificing design or quality.

lululemon makes technical products. We know Mylo has environmental qualities, but how does the material also fulfill this more functional aspect?

We intentionally featured Mylo material in our bags through the detailed woven handles and braided pulls so our guests could experience the premium look and feel of it in accessible products that are both iconic to the lululemon brand and serve a functional purpose. Our concept yoga mat, made entirely out of Mylo material, experiments with varying patterns through an intricately woven design, and demonstrates an updated, sustainable alternative to an iconic lululemon product, pointing to what is possible in materials innovation. We’re excited to continue to experiment with this incredibly versatile and premium material.

The use of Mylo follows a collection using dyes made with orange and beet waste. Is this a necessary step for the brand?

Sustainable innovation will continue to play a key role in the future of retail and product, and for lululemon, leveraging Mylo material demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier environment through lower-impact products, while also giving us the ability to reimagine iconic pieces in our line through a sustainability lens.

lululemon chose to start with a yoga mat and two bags made from Mylo. Will the material also be used for clothes?

The beauty of Mylo is it’s incredibly versatile and premium in look and feel. While we’re focused right now on how this innovative material shows up in our accessories and equipment, we’re excited to see what’s possible in the future.

What’s the next step in sustainability for lululemon?

Our goal is that our products and actions avoid environmental harm and contribute to restoring a healthy planet. Last year we announced that by 2025, we will achieve at least 75% sustainable materials for our products, and materials innovation is the cornerstone of our journey to a more sustainable future. Leveraging a material like Mylo demonstrates our commitment to creating a healthier environment through lower-impact products, while also giving us the ability to reimagine iconic pieces in our line through a sustainability lens.

(All images: lululemon)

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.