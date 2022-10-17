Make yourself at home in Longchamp’s renewed Marina Bay Sands boutique

Visit Longchamp’s boutique in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and you’ll find it looking quite different from the time the Parisian heritage house opened its doors in 2016.

Situated in a new unit, the store has deviated from the initial design concept inspired by the luxury mall’s earth and water elements in a makeover that adopts the look of a quintessential Parisian apartment, complete with a mélange of eclectic one-off objects of flea-market finds or specially commissioned pieces to set a warm and inviting ambiance.

Step inside and be greeted by the season’s key pieces on bookshelf-inspired displays. Explore the 131 sq m store and discover the rest of the new leather goods and accessories, showcased alongside complementary prints and various decorative objects meticulously curated to convey each collection’s theme and colour palette. Other ornaments are derived from things repurposed for display, such as the fruit basket holding purses, reflecting Longchamp’s commitment to creativity and craftsmanship.

Finishing touches include Haussmann-style mouldings and vintage-inspired furniture. In particular, a high desk recalls a workshop table, a reverent allusion to Longchamp’s uncompromising savoir faire.

Colour also plays a part in communication. The past meets the present in the refreshed decor featuring the maison’s signature dark green (symbolising tradition and authenticity), as well as jolts of bright green (representing energy and modernity). The contrasting hues come together on a duo of “Donut” mugs hand-crafted by Parisian designer Pia Chevalier. Another designer collaboration to discover are Philippe Model’s flagship-exclusive lacquer trays that reminiscent of Paris’ bistro chairs. Decked in colours specially chosen by Longchamp’s creative director Sophie Delafontaine, these trays are used to display wallets.

As with an apartment, the boutique has a lounge where you can relax on the cosy couch set on a sumptuous rug. A wall is dedicated to the iconic Le Pliage, where niches present certain models or store folded bags based on colour and style, evoking a library. To celebrate the new store concept, Longchamp is offering the popular My Pliage customisation service at the boutique from now to November 2022. In addition to putting your initials, you can personalise your Le Pliage – either the eco-friendly My Pliage Signature bag made in 100% recycled polyester canvas, or the My Pliage Club in nylon – with your preferred colours, finishings and embroidery.