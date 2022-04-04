Moschino Spring/Summer 2022: Jeremy Scotts’ society sophisticates just wanna have fun

High society gets the Jeremy Scott treatment for Spring/Summer 2022 as Moschino’s creative director sets his sights on the ladies-who-lunch through the fantastical lens he’s famous for.

But fashion buffs will spot another muse. Fran Drescher was known to don many Franco Moschino numbers in the ’90s American TV sitcom The Nanny, such as the little skirt suits that have become her definitive fabulous style in her charming portrayal of the titular role. Scott has brilliantly channeled her coquettish character, shaking up the classic suit with sexy separates and luscious sorbet shades. His cheeky nod even dips into playful nursery rhyme-inspired touches for this nostalgia-meets-novelty collection. “Sweet dreams are indeed made of these,” muses Scott. Here are three tricks to elevate your sartorial stock.

1. Sweet Child O’ Mine

Scotts subverts the society lady’s hallmark silhouettes – think suits, twinsets and tailored sheaths – to wow with whimsical animal embellishments and cheery pops of brights.

2. Prim, Not Proper

The no-nonsense top-handle bag gets a Moschino makeover as Scotts lets his imagination run wild. His interpretations run through a witty gamut of familiar forms ranging from a supersized safety pin to Mary’s little lamb.

3. Baby Gets Bold

Swap flashy jewellery for fun jingle-jangles. Scotts mines the nursery for these toy-esque trinkets. Its arbitrariness is just the sassy twist for that je ne sais quoi cool. No kidding.

(All images: Moschino)