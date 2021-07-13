Mr Porter launches Small World to celebrate responsibly made products and craftsmanship

Celebrating craftsmanship and responsibly made products are important elements to safeguard our future. Mr Porter, the world’s leading online destination for men’s style, understands this completely with the launch of Small World.

Debuting on 28 June, Small World is a curated selection of global brands that truly embody this ideology. The 22 considered brands featured within the collection supports local communities in a thoughtful and intentional way. They also display provenance, skilled heritage craftsmanship as well as the use of recycled and low-impact materials.

An enduring thread to Small World is that it champions craftsmanship across a wide breadth of brands from across the world. Of the 33 brands, 16 are new to Mr Porter. Presently, Small World features 338 considered products ranging from ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories to luxury watches, grooming and homeware.

A total of 184 of these items are fully exclusive to the site. Collectively, Small World brings together communities from as far afield as Bali, Mexico, Tibet, Nigeria, and Mali. It also features brands supporting local artisanal crafts in the US, UK, France, India, Portugal, and Japan.

“We are delighted to launch Small World and champion its diverse range of brands, all of which have an incredible story to tell and a distinct craft sensibility to imbue within Mr Porter’s greater offering,” explains Buying Director, Sam Kershaw. “The launch is very much in line with our 10th anniversary focus on discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship and community.”

Highlighting Positive Contribution

Each Small World brand also sits within Mr Porter’s newly launched Craftsmanship Code. The evergreen section of the site is designed to champion products made by brands that make a positive contribution to their communities and operate with environmental and social considerations at the forefront of their design and business decisions.

Each featured brand must demonstrate they meet this foundational principle through a series of assessments and in addition, each product is required to meet one or more of the following guiding principles:

Heritage Craft: Products made by skilled artisans who practise time-honoured techniques to preserve and protect the accumulation of knowledge and skills that have been passed down through generations.

Products made by skilled artisans who practise time-honoured techniques to preserve and protect the accumulation of knowledge and skills that have been passed down through generations. Made From Considered Materials: Items made with lower-impact materials for a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

Items made with lower-impact materials for a significantly reduced environmental footprint. Future Craft: Products made using innovative materials, processes and technologies designed to make efficient use of resources, reduce pollution, or support healthy ecosystems.

Products made using innovative materials, processes and technologies designed to make efficient use of resources, reduce pollution, or support healthy ecosystems. Made Locally: Made with materials and manufacturing processes that directly benefit local communities through training, skills development, and employment.

Long Lasting: Products built to last, designed to be repaired, re-loved, or recycled.

Made with materials and manufacturing processes that directly benefit local communities through training, skills development, and employment. Products built to last, designed to be repaired, re-loved, or recycled. Made With High Standards Of Animal Welfare: Products supporting good animal husbandry and respecting widely recognised industry standards.

The brands new to Mr Porter Small World include: Portuguese Flannel, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, Bornn, Chamula, Cooperative Djiguiyaso, Double Eleven, Noma t.d., Échapper, Jungmaven, Norlha, Post-Imperial, rrress, Slowdown Studio, Space Available, Stòffa and True Tribe.

Additional Small World brands, previously available on Mr Porter include: 11.11/eleven eleven, Auralee, Bovet, By Japan, De Bonne Facture, Emma Willis, George Cleverley, Inis Meáin, Laboratory Perfumes, L’Objet, Peyote Bird, R+D.Lab, SMR Days, SSAM, Story Mfg., Tata Harper and Tricker’s.

Discover the complete collection here.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.