MSCHF and Crocs reveal big yellow boots collaboration at Paris Fashion Week

What’s big, bright yellow, and full of holes? No, it isn’t a block of Swiss cheese, although it definitely resembles one – we’re talking about the creative collaboration between MSCHF, the American art collective, and the famed clog label Crocs.

Similar to the BIG RED BOOTS by MSCHF, which took social media by storm when it was launched last February, the upcoming footwear release reaches the mid-calf and features a broad cuff at its collar.

However, what makes the design an evident collaboration with Crocs are the perforations, circular and classic, that penetrate the body of the shoe. A recognisable feature of the brand’s Classic Clog, the latest design also dons the iconic “sport mode” shoe strap near its heel.

Awash in a hue of brilliant yellow, the boots by MSCHF and Crocs are not only reminiscent of everybody’s favourite dairy product, but are also impossible to miss from afar.

Estonian rapper Tommy Cash was the first to debut the zany kicks at Paris Fashion Week, where he was spotted at the front row of the Rick Owens runway show in a striped shirt and matching yellow suspenders. Seemingly taking inspiration from a mime getup, the rapper dons a yellow umbrella over his head, making for an unforgettable ensemble.

The official Crocs Instagram account shared their own incredulous take on the flamboyant piece of footwear, commenting “I-” on the rapper’s Instagram post.

Known for their playful, unconventional approach towards fashion, MSCHF has released several internet-breaking shoe designs since they were established in 2016. Most notably, their “Jesus Shoes” were an iteration of the Nike’s Air Max 97s with holy water, sourced from the River Jordan itself, in the soles.

One of the biggest players in footwear since 2002, the Crocs brand quickly amassed a cult following over the years. Due to the eccentric nature of some of their designs, Crocs is no stranger to controversy, but their collaborations with celebrities and other labels have always highlighted the unique, functional quality of their footwear.

While there is not yet a specific release date for the latest collaboration between MSCHF and Crocs, we’re confident that it will come before summer ends. Until then, stay tuned for more news on these big yellow boots.

