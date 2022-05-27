Bag it: The designer handbags to buy this May 2022

You know the drill, our New Bags column is back!

From statement clutches, to eye-catching purses, these are the best new bags to add to your collection this May.

Tod’s Vacanze Italiane Bags

For those who’re perpetually on vacation

Epitomising the perfect “weekend bags”, Tod’s new bag designs — a part of the brand’s summer ‘Vacanze Italiane’ collection — draw inspiration from the Italian holiday lifestyle. Putting fun, joy and entertainment at the foreground, the bags feature leather, charming raffia details, and design styles dedicated to the summer season.

To find out more, visit tods.com

Prada’s Raffia Tote Bag

For subtly showing off everything you own

Raffia is the name of the game this summer, but for those who still want to keep it sleek, Prada’s deconstructed tote in black might just be the perfect choice. The classic holiday silhouette is given a contemporary touch, while still retaining just enough of the vacation vibes to accompany you wherever you go — be it a remote island, or brunch in the city. The classic Prada logo is embroidered across the front of the accessory, for the perfect beach bag with a sophisticated touch.

To find out more, visit prada.com.

Mulberry’s New Sadie Silhouettes

For something young and fun

This Summer 2022, Mulberry gives its popular Sadie silhouette a different spin, featuring youthful designs and bright, popping colours. From the playful Mini Sadie — a smaller iteration, available in a range of vibrantly coloured leathers — to the boxy Sadie Square and Sadie Rectangle, each design makes a statement while retaining a carefree aesthetic perfect for everyday use. We especially love the multi-functional aspect — an adjustable shoulder strap and top handle chain offers multiple wear-ways, while each design is perfect for day-to-night use. Colours include Lawn Green, Coral Orange, and Mulberry Pink.

To find out more, visit mulberry.com.

The Fendace Collection

For the boldest of both worlds

Versace and Fendi made waves in the fashion scene this season, with the announcement of their new collaboration, Versace by Fendi. Celebrating women, friendship, and the positive energy you get when supportive females come together, each ‘Fendace’ design is bold, brave, and filled with love. The tote, in particular, is perfect for those looking to truly make a statement. Fendi’s iconic logomania is brought together with the Medusa symbol that defines Versace, making it the perfect companion for those who aren’t afraid to express themselves.

To find out more, visit fendi.com.

Bottega Veneta’s Salon 03

For the cute and compact

We were first offered a glimpse of Bottega’s Turn Pouch lineup in Wardrobe 03, as a part of the small leather goods collection, and even then we couldn’t wait for more. Now offered in new sizes, colourways, and materials, Salon 03 sees new iterations available in both small and medium sizes. Designed to be ad once edgy and playful, a gold metallic sphere holds the bag together, transforming the pouch into a half-moon that fits snugly around the shoulder. A unique little statement, the silhouette manages to complement any outfit, and comes in parakeet gold, lantern gold, acid kiwi gold, black gold, and white gold.

To find out more, visit bottegaveneta.com.

Tod’s T Timeless

For getting things done during summer break

While we’re all for weekend bags and summer fun, there are times when you simply feel in the mood to buckle down and hustle. If that’s how you’re feeling, we recommend Tod’s T Timeless bag. Elegant and sophisticated, yet coming together in a soft form, the design offers an effortlessly chic look that’s perfect for anything from casual lunches to a client meeting. Colourways include classic hues such as brick and brown, accentuated by bright notes of yellow, turquoise, and bright red.

To find out more, visit tods.com.

Dior’s New Vibe Line

For the fit (… and the soon-to-be-fit)

Dior takes to sportswear this season, unveiling a modern wardrobe inspired by the outfits of athletes — think biker shorts, polo shirts, and jackets. What we particularly love is the new Dior Vibe bowling bag. Coming in three size options — a yellow and blue small version, naturally-hued medium version, and cerulean blue hobo version — these bags are perfect for the fit and active, or those who are planning to shift to an active lifestyle this summer. For something even more versatile, the clutch bag also makes for a must-have.

To find out more, visit dior.com.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand