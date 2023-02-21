facebook

Nike and Nobu are rolling out a ‘Sushi Force 1’ sneaker collab

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
21 Feb 2023
The widely beloved Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will receive a special limited-edition twist called Sushi Force 1, in collaboration with famed Japanese restaurant Nobu.

Lovers of Japanese cuisine and Nobu restaurants finally have a suitable casual-wear sneaker for when dining at the Beverly Hills outpost. The classic white sneakers loved by many are are getting a special signage in collaboration with Nobu Matsuhisa of Nobu restaurant. In this co-design with Chris Stamp of Stampd clothing, the iconic ‘Triple White’ Air Force 1 is getting a ‘Beverly Hills Sushi Club’ logo on the heels and tongue tags, and ‘SF-1’, ‘Stampd,’ and ‘Matsuhisa’ printed on the shoelaces. A nod to the chef and one of the restaurant’s most beloved locations, the collaboration is an interesting tie that brings together a growing millennial audience that enjoys fine dining yet still wears sneakers.

Nike and Nobu team up for the Sushi Force 1 sneakers

Although the new model doesn’t include glaring changes, the Nobu x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Sushi Force 1’ sneaker collaboration will predictably garner huge attention, especially given the growing number of Nike and Nobu fans.

The Sushi Force 1 will be sold at USD195 (approx. SGD261) exclusively on Sushi Club. The release date is yet to be announced.

(Main and featured image: @chrisstamp)

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

