Onitsuka Tiger Spring/Summer 2021: See all the looks in Andrea Pompilio’s latest collection

It seems Andrea Pompilio, like many of us, is yearning for the vast and endless sea.

For his Spring/Summer 2021 collection, he presented four themes inspired by sailing. “The Sailing Kite”, with designs made with pieces of washer finish fabric sewn together with zig-zag stitching, is an ode to the sails that propels a boat. “The Clean Lines” spotlights on nylon twill, a resilient material that is supple and shiny to the touch. “The Vintage Is Now” is a rejuvenation of Onitsuka Tiger’s sportswear archive, in which past elements are fused with dresses, tops, and skirts for everyday wear. Workwear gets an athletic aesthetic “The Working Progress”, where soft beige and white colours dominate.



























































































































The colour palette is unsurprisingly vivid, with bright pops of orange, yellow and sax blue. Just as sails take on movements of the wind, silhouettes are billowy and fluid.

Facets of Tiger’s sportswear legacy can also be seen in footwear. The Arcomount is based on archival pieces from the ‘70s, while the Dentigre MX is a slightly pared-down version of last season’s popular Dentigre model, though still featuring a chunky silhouette. The Tai-Chi-Reb Sock MT takes its cues from traditional tai-chi shoes with its slim form.

Acromount

Tai-chi-Reb Sock MT

Dentigre MX

Dentigre Strap

The Onitsuka Tiger SS2021 collection is now available online, and at Onitsuka Tiger Takashimaya S.C., Jewel, and Suntec City stores in Singapore.

(All images: Onitsuka Tiger)