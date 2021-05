Amid sunlit splendour, imaginative silhouettes graced with folkloric touches set the scene for whimsical escapism. Here are some of our favourite dreamy summer looks to kick off this season, featured in our May issue photoshoot.

CAPE-DRESS, EARRINGS AND NECKLACE, ALL CHANEL

DRESS AND NECKLACE, BOTH BOTTEGA VENETA

DRESS, LONGCHAMP

DRESS, BRALETTE AND KNICKERS, ALL DIOR; BOOTS, GIVENCHY

DRESS, JIL SANDER

DRESS, GUCCI

(Main and featured image: COAT, BLOUSE, TURTLENECK BODYSUIT, AND PANTS, ALL FENDI)

DREAMY SUMMER LOOKS PHOTOSHOOT

FASHION DIRECTION JOHNNY KHOO

PHOTOGRAPHY ALECIA NEO

FASHION STYLING JACQUIE ANG

HAIR EDWARD CHONG, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE

MAKE-UP CLARENCE LEE, USING CHANTECAILLE

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE YOON WONG

FASHION ASSISTANCE SHANNAHLETTE JENN LIM

MODEL MARIA NOVIKOVA/MANNEQUIN

This story first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.