Prada is fuelling the bucket hat craze — here are the best ones to buy now

Have we reached peak bucket hat?

You’d think so, but Prada says otherwise. Following Fendi and Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian luxury fashion brand has just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection, and almost every male model was properly equipped with a helmet-like bucket hat.

True to the Prada’s design ethos, the head gear came with utilitarian details, including triangular logo pockets and straps to secure the accessory when worn. The hat was one of many emblems that collaborators Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons incorporated into their collection, which revolved around freedom. “Much joy can come out of something so simple: when times are complicated, we are searching for simple, direct joys,” said Prada.

A bucket hat is indeed, simple, but the designers may also have been paying attention to sales figures: Prada’s own nylon logo bucket hats have topped Lyst’s Hottest Men’s Products for the first quarter of the year, while styles by other brands continue to sell out quickly.

As we approach summer — that is, a real one that we can actually spend outdoors with our loved ones — it’s time to rethink the humble fisherman’s hat. For those of us in Singapore, the accessory already ticks all the right boxes with its functionality, being made to shelter us from the glare of the sun or protect us from the rain.

As for form, we can look to the fashion brands below, which have all offered their take on the ubiquitous hat. From reversible styles to artsy, knitted designs, you’ll be sure to find a bucket hat that suits your tastes.

Prada nylon bucket hat

Prada’s signature nylon fabric comes into play in this slouchy bucket hat design. Like the ones we saw at the Italian fashion brand’s latest menswear show, this hat is injected with a dose of summery vibrance thanks to its yellow rubber logo patch.

Shop here

Nike ACG GORE-TEX bucket hat

Nike ACG is the sportswear giant’s answer to sports gear for all climates. Case in point: it offered up this mint green bucket hat, crafted from wind-resistant, waterproof and weatherproof GORE-TEX fabric. The lightweight design will shield you from sun and rain, while its built-in carabiner clip lets you attach other outdoor gear you may need on your next hiking trail.

Shop here

Barbour x Noah waxed cotton bucket hat

For their second collaboration, New York label Noah and British brand Barbour designed two distinctive prints. One of them is this zebra print, which certainly breaks the monotony of the plain, monochrome bucket hats on the market. The hat is crafted out of waxed cotton, making it water-resistant and perfect for the outdoors.

Shop here

A-COLD-WALL* ‘Rhombus’ polyester bucket hat

Here’s a hat that marries two style trends together. Namely, a safari-inspired aesthetic (have you seen the array of safari jackets on the menswear runways?) and the bucket hat boom. This design by A-COLD-WALL* features all the little details you would need if you’re out in the wild, such as buttons and a drawstring fastener. It also a wide brim that will offer plenty of shelter from the sun.

Shop here

Acne Studios ‘Brimmo’ floral bucket hat

You’ll get even more safari realness with this Acne Studios cotton bucket hat, which comes in desert beige. Adorned with a floral and cactus print as well as a grosgrain band, it’s just the accessory to pair with your favourite Hawaiian shirt.

Shop here

Nicholas Daley crochet bucket hat

Just as crochet bags have been trending this year, so too have crochet hats. This Nicholas Daley hat combines the best of both worlds, putting a spin on the ubiquitous bucket hat silhouette by hand-knitting it from a blend of cotton and jute fibres. Slip the soft knit on for your next T-shirt-and-jeans day.

Shop here

Gucci GG Multicolor reversible bucket hat

If you were a fan of those utilitarian straps that lined Prada’s helmet-like bucket hats, you’ll dig this style from Gucci. It’s a part of the Italian brand’s GG Multicolour collection, which explains that distinctive shade of green offset by a navy GG monogram. The hat is reversible — cotton-blend canvas on one side, dark blue twill on the other — so there’s plenty of ways to wear it.

Shop here

Fendi reversible bucket hat

Feed into your monogram mania with this reversible Fendi bucket hat. On one side, the FF logo features in a trippy, colourful print that screams “summer”. The other side keeps it simple with a single distorted Fendi logo embroidered on the front — perfect for monochromatic outfits.

Shop here

Loewe leather fisherman hat

If you were into the structured, sleek bucket hats that some of Prada’s models sported, this Loewe design comes pretty close. It’s crafted from smooth tan leather, and it’s marked by a utilitarian zipped pull tab as well as the Spanish label’s elegant anagram patch.

Shop here

Burberry monogram-embroidered bucket hat

This Burberry bucket hat is perfectly suited for Singapore’s tropical climate. It’s made in Italy with a lightweight blend of organic cotton and linen, so you won’t break a sweat wearing it. It doesn’t skimp on design, either, with its elegant, embroidered rendition of the British luxury brand’s TB monogram.

Shop here

(Main and featured image: Prada)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.