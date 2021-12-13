Prestige gift guide: Get set for the season with these fashion and beauty picks

The Louis Vuitton world would not be complete without books – Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s love for literature was so great he founded three rare book societies. Today, the commemoration of the bicentennial birthday of his grandfather presents this special biographical novel. French author Caroline Bongrand chronicles founder Louis Vuitton’s epic ascent, embarking on a life-changing journey as a 14-year-old to establish a brand renowned the world over in this fictionalised story – the first of its kind. It is also available as an audiobook, with American actress Jennifer Connelly narrating in English and French actress Isabelle Huppert narrating the French version.