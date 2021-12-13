Prestige gift guide: Get set for the season with these fashion and beauty picks

As we inch closer to Christmas, we want to make sure you are well equipped to honour your loved ones with a wonderful line-up of gift ideas. For the stylish, you can’t go wrong with a luxurious fashion and/or beauty gift, whether it is an accessory or skincare.
- Rimowa Personal crossbody bag
- Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag
- Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck 1962 Foldable
- Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collection
- Louis Vuitton: L'audacieux
- Andy Warhol x SK-II
- Chanel No 5 Holiday 2021
- La Prairie Skin Caviar Ritual
- Diptyque Holiday Collection
- Clé de Peau Beauté Garden of Splendor
- The Dior Advent Calendar
- Drunk Elephant Trunk
- Gucci The Alchemist's Garden 1921
- Guerlain Rouge G
- Foreo’s Skincare Secrets
Created for those always on the move, Rimowa’s Personal collection now includes the Personal Cross- body Bag in two aluminium models. Each features a sturdy shell housing two open compartments, a zip pocket and three card slots in the brand’s signature grooved aluminium, and a removable leather strap. There’s the silver aluminium shell with contrasting camel leather straps and interior, and Black aluminium shell with matching black leather straps and interior
Debuted in Autumn/Winter 2021, the punkish-romantic Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag has a fresh iteration for Resort 2022’s Le Progrès Paris 3ème Arrondissement collection. Characterised by the VLogo Signature hardware with an antique brass finish, the new-season spin gathers seven of the iconic Roman studs on a leather handle attached to a sliding chain strap. Style tip: Instead of wearing the leather handle over your shoulder, move it to the front of the bag for an extra dose of edgy glam.
Nearly a decade after its launch, the iconic Gregory Peck frame is modernised with a folding mechanism – a first for Oliver Peoples. The new Gregory Peck 1962 Foldable honours the American actor’s seminal 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird, where he wore the spectacles that inspired this frame distinguished with a keyhole bridge. The update lets you fold the frame neatly with a new custom cap detail that hides the hinges for a streamlined look.
Cloth-bound and enriched with foil blocking, the latest addition to Thames & Hudson’s Catwalk series is the first comprehensive overview of Versace’s womenswear collections spanning Gianni Versace’s debut in 1978 to sister and successor Donatella’s collections today. Tim Blanks, editor-at-large of The Business of Fashion, opens the 632-page tome with a concise history of the house and biographical profiles of both designers. A brief introduction accompanies each of the 120 spectacular collections, chronologically organised and sumptuously illustrated with 1,200 catwalk images.
The Louis Vuitton world would not be complete without books – Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s love for literature was so great he founded three rare book societies. Today, the commemoration of the bicentennial birthday of his grandfather presents this special biographical novel. French author Caroline Bongrand chronicles founder Louis Vuitton’s epic ascent, embarking on a life-changing journey as a 14-year-old to establish a brand renowned the world over in this fictionalised story – the first of its kind. It is also available as an audiobook, with American actress Jennifer Connelly narrating in English and French actress Isabelle Huppert narrating the French version.
If you’re after a foolproof beauty gift, the SK-II Pitera Essence never fails. The brand’s recent collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation features quotes from the artist and a bold technicolour print reminiscent of his work. Perfect for the holiday season, the set comes in an Andy Warhol TV-inspired pouch made from regenerated nylon, as well as skincare miniatures like the Skinpower Cream.
Here are two perfect gifts for any diehard Chanel fan. The Calendar is shaped like the iconic perfume bottle and houses 27 boxes of the maison’s products, including a limited-edition Rouge Allure lipstick, Le Vernis nail polish in a new shade of red, and a snow globe. The Grand Extrait Baccarat, the largest bottle of No 5 ever produced at 2,021ml, is hand-engraved and packaged in a white lambskin coffret and paired with a Baccarat crystal wand for application to pulse points.
For the ultimate decadence, La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Ritual collection offers the promise of a skin overhaul before the new year. Its star ingredient, caviar extract, is a rich source of marine nutrients that lifts, firms and restores skin’s elasticity. The range includes the Luxe Cream that wraps skin in rich layers of moisture and Liquid Lift, which combines caviar beads and a milky emulsion from two cylinders. The formula melts onto skin for an instant lifting and plumping effect.
As per tradition, three new limited-edition candles – each a reinterpretation of winter classics – are part of Diptyque’s festive collection. Flocon is an olfactive embodiment of snowfall, Biscuit is a spicy interpretation of warm Christmas desserts and Sapin melds woody notes with the scent of mountain pines. For a Christmas dinner centrepiece, the house’s gold carousel, available in candle sets, is decorated with the Basile pattern and rotates with the flame’s movement to cast artsy shadows.
French artist Michaël Cailloux lends his illustration of a mythical garden of beauty to Clé de Peau Beauté’s holiday collection. Foliage, roses and wildlife decorate seasonal specials, such as the delightful Lipstick Mini Set, and La Crème, which comes in a green and purple cylinder.
Designed in collaboration with London-based artist Alice Shirley, Dior’s Advent Calendar pays homage to the house’s flagship boutique on 30 Avenue Montaigne. Decked out in midnight blue and gold with illustrations of foliage, the Atelier of Dreams has 24 windows with a miniature surprise behind each one. These include fragrances such as J’adore, Miss Dior and Sauvage, as well as skincare and make-up minis like the Dior Vernis 999 and Capture Totale Super Potent Serum.
With more joint VTLs announced, we can’t think of a more decadent gift than a suitcase filled with skincare for all seasons. The Drunk Elephant Trunk includes 10 full-sized versions of the brand’s bestsellers. Keep your skin bright and clear with the A-Passioni Retinol Cream or T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, nourish with the Lala Retro Whipped Cream or Protini Polypeptide Cream and double cleanse with the Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser.
Launched to mark Gucci’s 100th anniversary this year, 1921 is a celebration of the house’s imagination and everlasting growth. The scent features elegant and green neroli flower, sparkling lemon and earthy oak moss for a gender-fluid scent that suits all seasons. Inspired by pharmacy jars found in vintage apothecaries, the flacon comes in green glass with gold lettering and a wreath imprint.
Two new shades of the Guerlain Rouge G make an appearance for Christmas. Gold pigments are infused in the formulation that visually enhance the lipstick bullet’s appearance. Both shades of intense and brick red impart a satin sheen onto lips with a subtle gold glimmer. Available in two colours, gold or red and gold, each case features a decorative sequinned panel.
Brighten up a skincare lover’s Christmas, and complexion, with a facial treatment device. Foreo’s Skincare Secrets collection comprises four ranges such as the UFO 2 Set, which comes with the revitalising and relaxing sonic-powered mask treatment device that infuses skin with ingredients in the accompanying facial masks.