Stylish red dresses that will impress this Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year around the corner, it’s time to think of ways you can add auspicious symbols and colours into your wardrobe. The simplest solution? Getting a beautiful red dress.
Beyond representing prosperity and good fortune, the scarlet shade of your festive outfit also has the advantage of making you look vibrant, exciting, and maybe even sexy. Your geriatric relatives will feel compelled to believe that you have a bright future ahead of you, while your younger cousins might pay you a confidence-boosting compliment or two. We cannot emphasise the selling points of red dresses enough.
If you would like to look like the best version of yourself this festive season, consider our favourite styles to shop below.
The best red dresses to wear this CNY 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Ghost London 'Hollywood Bella' satin-crepe maxi slip dress
- Erdem 'Rea' embroidered silk organza midi dress
- There Was One contrast-trim puff-sleeve long dress
- Jonathan Simkhai 'Georgia' tiered linen-blend midi dress
- Christopher Esber cutout ribbed-knit maxi dress
- Self-Portrait textured off-shoulder midi dress
- Valentino oversized gathered cotton-blend faille mini dress
A satin slip dress sits on that sweet spot between elegance and simplicity. This ones comes fully lined and will hang smoothly over your figure. Plus, its adjustable straps ensures you’ll get just the right fit that works for you. Make use of the alluring neckline to show off a necklace with your favourite lucky symbol.
Stand out with the ‘Rea’ embroidered dress by Erdem. 3D flowers are individually hand-sewn to the fabric, that falls in gentle layers around the hem. Three sets of thin straps add a delicate touch to the sweetheart neckline.
This floor-sweeping dress makes a timeless addition to your wardrobe. It’s made from satin weave to keep you cool all day, and sports a burgundy shade that will stand out in a sea of scarlet. Finish the look with a pair of contrasting black leather boots.
Not a fan of loud, bright scarlet? Go for this earthy red hue instead. Your décolletage will be prettily framed by a subtle sweetheart neckline, as well as adjustable, bow-embellished straps. To add an edge to the linen dress and emphasise its silhouette, complete the look with a wide leather belt.
Christopher Esber is big on cutouts, and now the Australian designer has even managed to impart the sensual, skin-baring detail (here in the shape of a paisley) onto a dress that will not be inappropriate at your next reunion dinner. The dress also comes with soft, ribbed knit fabrication and a slightly flared hem, making it incredibly flattering.
New York label Self-Portrait is our go-to brand when it comes to dressing up for memorable occasions, and this off-shoulder frock certainly checks all our boxes for what we’re looking for in our CNY outfit. The dress has a flattering ruched bodice that opens up into a flared skirt — simple to wear, but you’ll look very sophisticated.
Bring on the drama at your next family gathering with this Valentino number. Part capelet, part minidress, the flamboyant style is sure to make you stand out with all that volume, even while keeping your food baby hidden. In other words, enjoy all the pineapple tarts you want. Complete the look with statement earrings and a pair of party tights.