Super Bowl 2023: A closer look at Rihanna’s fiery Loewe and Alaïa fit, and glitzy Messika jewels

Rihanna is the only girl in our world who matters right now. The pop superstar and beauty mogul delivered a thrilling performance at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show held in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February. To commemorate her highly-anticipated return for the Super Bowl 2023, Rihanna performed in a stunning red look that exuded power and confidence. Read on to find out all about Rihanna’s Loewe and Alaïa ensemble, and sparkling Messika jewellery.

Since her last performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards Show, Rihanna knew her comeback on stage would not only be one for the books but listed as one of the best fashion moments of 2023. For her epic return after six long years, the award-winning singer stunned the world with a fiery red head-to-toe look designed by Loewe and Alaïa. Apart from her monumental performance at the Super Bowl 2023, Rihanna broke the internet (once again) as she announced to the world on stage that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Everything Rihanna wore at the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime show:

Taking inspiration from flight gear, the mastermind behind the iconic look, creative director Jonathan Anderson, designed a custom-made catsuit in silk jersey and a cotton canvas flight suit that was zipped halfway to reveal a bold sculpted leather corset (and her adorable baby bump). If you didn’t know, the look was adapted from Jonathan Anderson’s Fall 2022 collection for the Maison.

To elevate the bold red look, Rihanna also flaunted a leather puffer scarf with gloves and a puffer coat-cape, which was custom-made by Alaïa. In addition, the star danced and sang comfortably in a pair of MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon high-top sneakers to accompany her dazzling performance on stage. Halfway through her performance, the star also executed a cheeky touch-up and pulled out a Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder compact, because why not? Talk about clever product placement.

Shop here

Rounding off her striking ensemble was an assortment of chunky, glittering diamond jewels from Messika‘s High Jewelry collection. Her right ear was adorned with the Diamond Equalizer earring, Equilibristes diamond clip and Magnetic Love mono earring, while her left sported a more minimalist look comprising a deconstructed Unique Illusionnistes mono earring and clip.

Rihanna’s other accessories included three vintage Joseph Saidian & Sons diamond brooches, and a Bayco diamond and ruby ring.

The singer performed arrangements of her top hits comprising “Bitch Better Have My Money”, “Where Have You Been”, “Only Girl (In The World), “We Found Love”, “Rude Boy”, “Work”, “Wild Thoughts”, “All of The Lights”, “Run This Town”, “Umbrella” and lastly, “Diamonds”.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur