Silvia Venturini was inspired by time spent with family for Fendi Spring/Summer 2021

The Fendi Women’s and Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 Collections are a medley of memories designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi. To her, the collection is about family values and the values behind fashion.

Offering a glimpse into her inspiration, Silvia reveals, “Time spent with family – generations reunited at home in Rome – is a catalyst for quiet introspection: at the window or in the garden, watching the world go by.”

Silvia Venturini Fendi.

The collections feature windows as a leitmotif, with shadows of muntins artfully impressed upon airy apparel. Each garment is a testament to the rigour of Italian craft and Fendi artistry applied under the surreal circumstance of global lockdown.

Linens take the spotlight, reflecting the comfort and familiarity of domestic life, interspersed with touches of cotton, feathers, fur and eiderdown quilting softening formal structures. Looks for men and women play with subtle, sandy hues of wheat, milk and honey with bold infusions of sky blue, cardinal red and black. Light and depth contrast through faded floral print linens and latticework furs. Apron dresses in silk duchesse, embroidered tulle and gazar also impress with masterful detailing.

Peekaboo ISeeU East-West canvas bag with embroidery.

Accessories toy with constructions and embellishment to conceal and reveal. Embroidered silk veils float over Baguette and Peekaboo bags in floral fur and cotton ajouré or quilted FF logo leather. Woven textures are plentiful, from market baskets constructed and recycled PVC to stretch lattice frame totes to hand-woven raffia ankle boots.

Peekaboo IseeU East-West red leather bag.



Peekaboo ISeeU medium woven straw bag.

The “Hand in Hand” Baguette project honours a unique collaboration with local artisans across Italy, including the Abruzzo and Marche regions, famous for their mastery of intricate and traditional techniques. Handcrafted in Abruzzo, a sheer Baguette constructed in tombolo aquilano sugar-coated lace celebrates a method refined by Benedictine nuns since the 15th century. From Marche, a structured Baguette woven in strands of natural willow takes inspiration from local fishermen baskets.

Other uniquely constructed accessories include the laser-cut and ajouré apron belts. The pastel-dipped accessories comprise the second iteration of the Fendi x Chaos “tech jewellery” capsule collection.

(All images: Fendi)

This story was first published in Prestige Malaysia.