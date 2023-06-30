Snoop Dogg joins Singapore sneaker marketplace Novelship as strategic advisor

American rapper-actor Snoop Dogg has been appointed the strategic advisor of Singapore’s sneaker marketplace Novelship.

On the occasion, Novelship also announced discounts for customers on first-time purchase of sneakers, apparel and accessories on the platform via a unique code named after the American hip-hop icon.

More about Snoop Dogg and Novelship tie-up

Snoop Dogg recommendations listed on the marketplace

In a statement the Coolaid hitmaker said, “The sneaker scene in South-east Asia is booming. It’s evolving into a subculture, and Novelship is at the forefront, making exclusive collections accessible to everyone. I’m thrilled to see how we can bring the most diverse and authentic styles to Asia.”

Novelship also listed select a total of 98 sneakers, apparel and accessories as Snoop Dogg’s recommendations.

Among the many sneakers recommended by Dogg on the platform are Jordan 1 Low ‘Tokyo Vintage,’ Supreme Air Force 1 Low ‘Box Logo – White,’ OffWhite x Nike Blazer Low ‘Black,’ Converse Chuck 70 Low ‘Black,’ Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 High ‘Hamilton Brown,’ and A Bathing Ape Bape Sk8 Sta ‘Orange.’

The apparel types include Bape X Mitchell & Ness Lakers Abc Basketball Swingman Jersey Purple, and Supreme X Burberry Crusher Beige while among the accessories are BAPE Rhinestone Ape Head Necklace Gold and Dior x Cactus Jack Necklace Gold/White.

How to shop using ‘Snoop’ code

Novelship said that customers can use the code “Snoop” for savings on their first purchase.

The brand says that the code is valid for customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand only.

To avail the discount, customers will have to spend a minimum of SGD 185, RM 600, AUD 185 and NZD 185, depending on the market, for a code value of SGD 20, RM 65, AUD 20 and NZD 20, respectively.

According to the official website of Novelship, the offer became active on 26 June and will be available till 16 July 2023.

Novelship, which was established in 2018 by Richard Xia and Chris Xue. It currently houses sneakers, apparel and accessories by brands such as Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas Yeezy, Fear of God, Supreme, and Bearbrick among several others.

The items sold on Novelship are 100 per cent authentic and some of them are limited-edition releases.

