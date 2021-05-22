Soft, comfy robes that will make you want to stay home all day

Maybe you picked up the habit from one too many staycations. Or you’ve always understood the luxury of lounging about in a soft, plush bathrobe.

Whatever the case, the cotton-terry classic is speaking to many of us now that we’re spending more time at home. What’s there not to love? The robe feels like a hug when you step out of a hot shower. It’s perfect for cuddling up in when catching up on your favourite Netflix shows. And its sizeable pockets let you stash your favourite snacks in them, saving you a trip to the kitchen.

Thanks to the loungewear moment that we’re having, the robe has also been embraced outdoors. Fashion brands like Zegna and Louis Vuitton have proposed stylish options to wear in lieu of a coat. Celebrities like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid have stepped out on the streets looking the picture of comfort in their favourite robes, while Harry Styles recently attended a wedding dressed in one.

Today, there are plenty of options to choose from, on top of the classic white robe. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has a whole line of them in neutral hues and matching knitwear, suited for those with minimalist tastes. On the other end of the spectrum is the range of bestselling bathrobes by Missoni Home, which immediately injects a dose of colour with their colourful stripes. And if you want to feel like a million dollars, why not try the Versace bathrobe that has become a staple in Drake’s wardrobe?

Below, discover all the best robes you can shop now for all-day comfort.

Skims ‘Cozy’ boucle knitted robe

Aside from the fact they’re from Kim Kardashian’s clothing line, there’s a reason this robe is a bestseller. It’s knitted from soft and breathable boucle yarn, so it feels incredibly comfortable. Plus, the plush robe features just a little stretch, so it will hug you in all the right places.

Shop here

Rye belted pinstripe lounge robe

If the classic terry cotton robe is too heavy for you, why not slip on something light like this washed linen one from Singapore label Rye? It’s designed to be breezy, with its relaxed, kimono-inspired fit and wide sleeves with open slits. Get it to match with your luxurious linen bedsheets.

Shop here

Desmond & Dempsey ‘Medina’ striped cotton-terry robe

You may not be headed to Marrakech anytime soon, but you can certainly be transported there with this terry-cotton robe. Its stripes are inspired by the city’s vibrant bazaars, and they’re definitely more exciting to look at in the mirror than yet another white bathrobe.

Shop here

Oliver Spencer Loungewear ‘Townsend’ striped robe

Some of us can only get into work-from-home mode if we’re wearing something that feels a little formal. With its stripes recalling a dress shirt, this blue robe from Oliver Spencer Loungewear will certainly keep you productive. And cool, thanks to its soft, lightweight cotton-blend fabric.

Shop here

N Natori ‘Escape’ robe

N Natori may have gotten its share of the spotlight after being featured in Gossip Girl, but the New York label has sustained its popularity long after the TV show ended thanks to its elegant loungewear. Its Escape chenille robe boasts a velvety touch, but we’re really won over by the shade of mauve that it comes in.

Shop here

Reigning Champ x Everlast hooded robe

We know, we know, you miss your favourite gym. After sweating it out in training sessions at home, we recommend putting on this hooded robe by Reigning Champ and Everlast. You’ll feel like a winner in this cotton-blend jersey number, which is inspired by vintage boxing robes. (You know, the kind Mohammed Ali used to wear.) The best part? You can proudly show them off once gyms reopen.

Shop here

Missoni Home ‘Tolomeo’ robe

If you’re looking to add a dose of colour into your stay-home wardrobe, this Missoni Home robe is your go-to. The bestselling piece, designed with Missoni’s iconic zig-zag print on cotton-terry, is especially great for drying off if you’re lounging about poolside.

Shop here

Yves Delorme ‘Caliopée’ cotton-jacquard robe

If you’re already a fan of Yves Delorme’s luxury home linens, you’ll love its Caliopée robe. Crafted in France, this cotton-jacquard robe features an exquisite leaf pattern that often adorns Yves Delorme’s bedsheets. The elegant style might even get you a compliment from your FoodPanda delivery guy.

Shop here

Forte Forte tie-waist robe

Not all of us can be as ballsy as Rihanna and step out on the streets wearing only a robe, but we can certainly emulate her in the privacy of our homes. This Forte Forte robe, made in Italy, comes the closest to the black one RiRi wore. Throw on a pair of designer slippers and you’ll feel like a VIP, too.

Shop here

Versace ‘I ♡ Baroque’ robe

Versace’s luxurious bathrobes have been sported by everyone from Drake to Kylie Jenner, and it’s easy to see why. The Milanese brand has imparted its maximalist touch on them, so they’re hard to look away from. This navy cotton robe, for example, is covered in the Versace logo, while the brand’s signature Barocco print lines the cuffs and wrap belt. You, too, can feel like a star as you’re lounging about at home.

Shop here

(Main and featured image: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.