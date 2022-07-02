Trendy mini bags that make the biggest style statements

Sometimes, the old adage ‘less is more’ really rings true. Case in point: mini bags.
Leave your baggage at the door, because the mini bags trend is still alive and well in 2022. Once upon a time, huge totes were all the rage, but we’ve reached a new era in which the smallest bags make the biggest statements. There’s a bag for every style, from fun-sized versions of iconic silhouettes by Prada and Jacquemus to party-ready pieces by Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi. Continue reading for our picks for the best designer mini bags that’ll go with any outfit.
The mini bags that prove the tiny accessory fad will only get bigger
A slight unrealistic cloud may hover over the coolest mini bags, but don’t let that rain on your parade. Like the chic clutches, teensy handhelds, small crossbodies, and so-small shoulder bags are little and can only hold a lipstick and credit card. But, a lot of great things come in small packages.
Miniature bags were historically associated with the elite, who could carry small accessories because they had staff to carry the bulk of their belongings. They’re now a symbol of our less-is-more approach to life, as well as our fondness for Instagram-worthy accessories.
Are mini bags worth it?
Don’t be fooled by their tiny size; mini bags are worthwhile investments that are as functional as they are trendy. Most of them are well designed and have usually the capacity to store a range of items that can be snugly inserted into it. To make the most of these small-but-mighty parcels, pare down your basics to the few that actually matter — phone, card-holder, keys, lipstick. Do you really need anything else?
Besides, paring things down to the strict essentials makes life that breezier whether you’re dressing for errands, a party, or a weekend adventure. And don’t ignore the dopamine-inducing desire to wear things that make us happy and make us smile—joy is certainly the best incentive to indulge in any trend, even mini bags.
Shop the best designer mini bags
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Jacquemus Le Chiquito leather tote
- Bottega Veneta The Mini Pouch Leather Clutch
- Gucci GG Marmont Super Mini Bag
- Cult Gaia's Ark Phone Crossbody
- 16Arlington Sid feather-trim mini bag
- Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike Micro Shoulder Bag
- Coperni Mini Crystal Swipe Leather Top Handle Bag
- Balenciaga Hourglass Mini leather crossbody bag
- Zara Mini Basket Bag
- Outhouse OH V Furbie Bag
Simon Porte Jacquemus continues to lead the charge of ultra-exaggeratedly proportioned accessories with charming pieces, such as this black Le Chiquito Mini bag. Crafted in Italy from smooth leather, it comes with a long, adjustable shoulder strap that can be attracted and worn across the body.
You’ll be the talk of the town while sporting this kiwi-gold Mini Pouch Clutch from Bottega Veneta. The organic cloud shape of this bag fits perfectly into the crux of your arm and is crafted with buttery Italian leather in a beautiful yellow tone. This soft clutch features a magnetic frame enveloped in folds to create a voluminous shape, and it reflects the brand’s heritage with a modern attitude.
This quilted rectangular Gucci mini bag is perfectly suited to match your phone’s size. It’s a glamorous option on days when you want to travel light.
Inspired by the original Ark Bag, this crossbody was reimagined to carry your phone. This classic show-stopping acrylic piece is designed to wear with everything. Fixed coordinating acrylic and brass straps embrace functionality and design.
Gaining a reputation for subverting the rules of traditional eveningwear, 16Arlington presents this Sid mini bag. The mini bag silhouette is reimagined with an ostrich-feather trim for a signature eye-catching finish.
Valentino Garavani’s small-yet-mighty Rockstud Spike bag was one of the standout accessories on the house’s Spring ’20 runway. Embellished with galvanized gold-tone studs, it’s been made in Italy from quilted black leather and includes both a thick top handle and optional chain shoulder strap. It’s fitted with a cardholder inside, so you can forgo a wallet.
The clean, geometric silhouette of this crystal-covered bag is inspired by the minimalist ‘swipe’ icon that unlocks many of today’s phones. This is contemporary mini oval-shaped bag crafted from Italian leather featuring a shielded circular double-ended zip. This stunning pick is sure to turn heads.
The design of Balenciaga’s white Hourglass Mini crossbody bag celebrates the house’s archives while remaining undeniably modern. Inspired by Cristóbal Balenciaga’s iconic tailoring, it has a unique concave silhouette made from smooth calfskin, and it’s trimmed with a metallic B monogram charm. You’ll love its versatility: it can be carried crossbody, over the shoulder or in hand.
This Mini basket-style bag with a woven body and rhinestone accents is an adorable option for brunch with the girls. It has a patterned lining on the interior, handles, and an adjustable and detachable crossbody strap, making it extremely handy.
The OH V Furbie bag in creamsicle orange embodies the Outhouse vision of contemporary design and handcrafted excellency. Crafted in vegan leather with colours encapsulating the youthful spirit- The silhouette is further enhanced by a faux fur top handle and the iconic OH V monogram in an excellent 22k gunmetal finish. This bag is ideal for housing your essentials and acts as a nano hands-free companion for each season. With versatility as its quintessence, it can be styled as a crossbody, a chic belt or even as a charm on your existing trove of bags and totes- the possibilities are vast.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The man-bag made such an impact on the fashion landscape that its trajectory has become a force to be reckoned with. As a result, male celebrities such as Pharrell Williams, Marc Jacobs, and Kanye West were seen carrying Hermès HACs and Goyard briefcases/backpacks/crossbodies. Many luxury brands and fashion houses, including from Jacquemus to Valentino, have begun producing 'murse' and gender neutral mini bags.
Answer: Here are a few budget-friendly luxury mini bags: Jacquemus Le Chiquito, Guess Mini Katey Croc Mini Bag, Cult Gaia Gaia's Ark Phone Crossbody, Coperni Mini Crystal Swipe Leather Top Handle Bag
Answer: For a whimsical touch, supersaturated tones and pastel hues stand out against neutral apparel, but they also look fabulous with bright colours and designs for bigger occasions. Of course, when embracing the '90s and '00s, black, white, and tan mini bags looks great with minimalistic ensembles. Meanwhile, bedazzled styles and woven designs are ideal for pairing with party and vacation ensembles, respectively—two occasions where ensembles are thoroughly photographed and deserve detailed accessory shots.