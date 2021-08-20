The biggest Autumn/Winter 2021 trends for men

Take cover – and comfort – in this compilation of Autumn/Winter 2021 men’s trends. Fashion editor Jacquie Ang’s edit builds a new-age armour for these unprecedented times. Happy shopping.

Appetite for deconstruction

There’s a ’90s spirit in the air as designers dabble with deconstruction. At Fendi and Burberry, sleeves are manipulated for a subtle avant-garde twist, while zips nail the trend’s “deliberately undone” interpretation over at Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill.

Hand bags

Looks like men have caught on to the mini bag trend that has charmed women for seasons. Blame it on Jacquemus, whose round-shaped Le Pitchou coin purse has been

dangling around the necks of the coolest dudes. This season, take the lead from the ladies. Coach 1941 exudes eclectic chic with a vintage-looking double-kisslock bag embellished with ladybug embroidery, while Gucci goes glam rock with a glittery heart-shaped number.

It’s the one

The one-piece is back, but it’s not just another jumpsuit. Dungarees are out on the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways, while Prada proposes second-skin bodysuits in printed jacquard knits. Nevertheless, these different styles offer another lesson in layering to elevate your ensembles.

Follow the polo

The #WFH-ready polo shirt from Spring/Summer 2021 is still going strong this season. Wear the smart-casual top as part of a layered outfit – its collar lends a sophisticated accent to turtleneck tops à la Prada and Fendi.

Wine not

The Autumn/Winter 2021 runways are seeing red, but burgundy gets our green light. Take a break from high-alert tones and cosy up to deliciously deep berry shades evocative of mulled wine with a dark, moody edge.

This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.