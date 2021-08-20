The biggest Autumn/Winter 2021 trends for men

Style

Take cover – and comfort – in this compilation of Autumn/Winter 2021 men’s trends. Fashion editor Jacquie Ang’s edit builds a new-age armour for these unprecedented times. Happy shopping.

Appetite for deconstruction

There’s a ’90s spirit in the air as designers dabble with deconstruction. At Fendi and Burberry, sleeves are manipulated for a subtle avant-garde twist, while zips nail the trend’s “deliberately undone” interpretation over at Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill.

Hand bags

Looks like men have caught on to the mini bag trend that has charmed women for seasons. Blame it on Jacquemus, whose round-shaped Le Pitchou coin purse has been
dangling around the necks of the coolest dudes. This season, take the lead from the ladies. Coach 1941 exudes eclectic chic with a vintage-looking double-kisslock bag embellished with ladybug embroidery, while Gucci goes glam rock with a glittery heart-shaped number.

It’s the one

The one-piece is back, but it’s not just another jumpsuit. Dungarees are out on the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways, while Prada proposes second-skin bodysuits in printed jacquard knits. Nevertheless, these different styles offer another lesson in layering to elevate your ensembles.

Follow the polo

The #WFH-ready polo shirt from Spring/Summer 2021 is still going strong this season. Wear the smart-casual top as part of a layered outfit – its collar lends a sophisticated accent to turtleneck tops à la Prada and Fendi.

Wine not

The Autumn/Winter 2021 runways are seeing red, but burgundy gets our green light. Take a break from high-alert tones and cosy up to deliciously deep berry shades evocative of mulled wine with a dark, moody edge.

This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Jacquie Ang

Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.
Fashion
