The savoir-faire behind the Dior Oblique Ruthenium Jacquard

Dreamed up by Marc Bohan in 1967, the Dior Oblique toile, which has become an unmistakable signature since its creation, has been reinvented this season as an iridescent variation. This timeless jacquard is enriched with ruthenium-coloured lurex threads and embellishes the Dior spring 2023 men’s collection.

The result of exceptional craftsmanship, this new material is adorned with metallic highlights and illuminates the Saddle, Dior Lingot and Dior Gallop bags, as well as small leather goods and the iconic B23 and B27 sneakers. Striking a balance between heritage and audacity, the precious fabric underscores the spirit of innovation cherished by the house of Dior. A tribute to the art of detail.

Watch the video below and learn all about the savoir-faire behind the new Dior Oblique Ruthenium jacquard:

