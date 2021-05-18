The most sublime bag campaigns of the season and their leading ladies

Five star-studded campaigns for some of the most desirable bags launched this season

Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou partnered up with Bvlgari for a new chapter of the famed “Serpenti Through The Eyes of” saga. Crafting joy through haute couture craftsmanship, vibrant nuances and playful jewellery-inspired touches, the fashion designer introduces three new styles: the Serpenti Metamorphosis bag, the Serpenti Metamorphosis Handle bag and the Serpenti Metamorphosis minaudière. The collection is unveiled through a glamorous campaign starring model, Russian philanthropist and beauty icon Natalia Vodianova. Lensed by French fashion photographer Hugo Comte, Vodianova is shown posing against a reflective set with water ripples wearing haute couture jumpsuits specially made by Mary Katrantzou for the occasion.

Louis Vuitton introduces its latest dedicated Capucines leather goods campaign. The Marilyn Monroe-inspired campaign stars French actress Léa Seydoux, is lensed by legendary photographer Steven Meisel and directed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s very own creative director. Seydoux poses between sheets and soft light in a Sunday-morning-esque setup. Swaddled in white cotton sheets and poplin shirts, Seydoux cradles the Capucines, a timeless representation of the fashion house with its thoughtful design, made-to-last buttery leather and sturdy metal hardware. Portraying the intimate relationship between a woman and her bag, the new campaign highlights the timeless elegance of the Capucines bag. For this campaign, Léa Seydoux showcases the Capucines MM in black Taurillon leather.

Actress Monica Bellucci is the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s SS21 Devotion Bag. In a campaign lensed by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik, Bellucci poses with lake Como serving as the background. The Devotion Bag has already become an icon of Dolce & Gabbana, despite being launched just three years ago. It is a declaration of love and devotion to elegance, featuring craftsmanship and attention to detail sealed by the Sacred Heart symbol, and celebrated today in the new campaign. “Monica Bellucci is the emblem of Italian beauty in the world. Her friendship makes us proud and her charm gives an incredible light to our creations. With Monica we share the devotion for the Beauty and craftsmanship, for work, family and Italy: it is a pleasure to be able to tell all this love alongside her,” said Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Following up the initial announcement as the face of Valentino, Zendaya is back with her second Maison Valentino campaign. The “Euphoria” star models three of the brand’s new Roman Stud pieces along with the matching Studded Calfskin Ballet Flats for the Collezione Milano campaign. The collection, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, was made to embody awareness, inclusion, empathy and contemporary romanticism. The campaign was shot by fashion photographer Michael Bailey Gates and styled by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach. Zendaya tells the story of #ValentinoDiVas: original, unafraid and with an energy to move forward.

FENDI launched a #FendiPeekaboo video starring award-winning actress Naomi Watts in commemoration of the brand’s new flagship boutique in Sydney. Titled “Wild Untamed Naomi,” the video is a vignette of a private moment in Watt’s day at her apartment in New York, documenting her hidden and surprising side, accompanied by the FENDI Peekaboo ISeeU bag. Intimate in scope and irreverent in tone, the video is a journey of self-love that plays with the FENDI values of creativity, craftsmanship and playful spirit, whilst celebrating the eternal narrative of the FENDI Peekaboo bag – the hidden beauty within. First seen in the FENDI Fall/Winter 2020-21 Collection, the iconic Peekaboo ISeeU features an accordion-frame shape that opens to reveal a deep “smile” featuring interchangeable inside pockets which can be in smooth leather or precious skins and personalised with one’s initials.

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.