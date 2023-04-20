The Spring/Summer 23 bags to get you into the swing of Spring

One look at the maison’s new structured hobo and you will recognise the round form of a saddle flap. First seen at the Spring/Summer 23 show, this compact yet capacious scene-stealer is a charismatic expression of sleek equestrian-inspired touches, from the snap hook where you can attach accessories to the oversized Étrivière buckle where you can adjust the shoulder strap to your preferred length.

The fan-favourite is a vision of cuteness this season in a new mini size. Spotted on Blackpink’s Jennie’s arm at the recent Autumn/ Winter 23 ready-to-wear show, the shrunken Chanel 22 (named after the year of its creation) has a drawstring crossbody strap composed of a leather-interlaced metal chain. It fits an iPad Mini, compared to the small rendition that can fit a MacBook Pro with room to spare. Like its CHANEL-signed quilted predecessors, a CHANEL Paris medallion with an openwork double C dangles from the strap as a playful touch.