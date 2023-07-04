Top moments from Day 1 at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24

Day 1 at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2023 left a sartorial mark and here is a closer look at the moments that made the day.

Paris is burning and the burning question on everyone’s mind is, do we talk about couture when a different kind of trail is blazing in the city? On one side the French capital is in the news for the unrest caused by the death of 17-year-old Nahel M and on the other, its business as usual at the Paris Haute Couture Week. With only Hedi Slimane at Celine acknowledging the nationwide protests, the world watches with bated breath as Paris carries on.

Speaking in defence of couture, it’s important to acknowledge the backend that goes into putting a show together. The months of work, the coming together of people from across the globe and the turning of the wheels of fashion that is put into play on such occasions. So do you turn a blind eye to the protests and plight of the masses or put a stop (or pause) to fashion? Our overly simplified solution to it? Acknowledge the affairs of the state, perhaps even be a mouthpiece to the cause, scale back on the celebrations but let the show go on.

Coming back to the happenings of Day 1 at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24, the shows were truly spectacular and deserving as part of the most prestigious of the fashion weeks to follow. Here’s a quick review and curation of the looks, moments and sightings that made Day 1 a success.

Top moments from Day 1 at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall 2023:

Schiaparelli

Are we screaming with joy because Schiaparelli did colour or is it simply the sheer awe of seeing the French couture label get the memo right every time? The opening show for Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24 saw a surrealistic dream inspired by Salvador Dali, Yves Klein and Alberto Giacometti. Sitting front row was Cardi B in a gold trim, black gown with layered bolero, a black head wrap and signature Schiaparelli gold earrings.

Iris Van Harpen

It was a mixed bag at Iris Van Harpen, one that left us both awestruck at times and unruffled on occasions. The collection, ‘Architectonics’ was inspired by aquatic architecture with the Dutch designer creating floating geometric shapes and patterns on tule. The arrow dress was one such marvel with the use of fibreglass rods to create geodesic bursts creating movement and magic. At the same time, the netizens were quick to point out the similarities between some new silhouettes and those signature to Gaurav Gupta who will be showcasing this Thursday, July 6th.

Dior

If quiet luxury is the biggest trend for 2023 then Maria Grazia Chiuri got the memo loud and clear. The Dior Couture Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 collection was swathed in flowing white fabrics with delicate white beads with touches of sheer, fringe and pleating to it. The collection was in parts underwhelming and enchanting, one that is sure to make several red carpet appearances and be spoken of in terms of the sheer number of hours that it took to put together. Setting the stage for the Dior Couture show was the nine floor-to-ceiling fabric panels with goddess drawings by Italian artist Marta Roberti embroidered by Indian artisans from Mumbai’s Chanakya School. Also in attendance was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a Dior trenchcoat and beret hat for that Parisian touch.

Rahul Mishra

We are so glad to see an Indian designer becoming a regular fixture at Paris Haute Couture Week and especially one whose work recognises true Indian craftsmanship as he did in his couture presentation, ‘We The People’. Motifs unique to India like the Bengal tiger and the lotus flower formed the icons of this collection that were all about beautiful patterns and delicate beads. The collection also saw the debut of the now-dubbed Zendaya sari which the actress wore for the NMACC launch in Mumbai.

Thom Browne

American menswear designer, Thom Browne skipped Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this season to bring his futuristic tailoring to the aisles of Paris’ Opera House, the Palais Garnier for the Haute Couture Week. Filling the auditorium with mannequins and sending an entire collection made up of grey suits down the runway was a risk that paid off. The trailblazing designer transformed his signature grey suit into futuristic designs.

(Main and featured image: Thom Browne, Cardi B/Instagram)

This article was first published in Lifestyle Asia India.