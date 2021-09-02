Trend spotlight: Baseball hats of men’s Autumn/Winter 2021

A runway regular in Autumn/Winter 2021’s menswear offerings is the baseball hat.

Gucci’s rendition is a nod to its 100th anniversary this year, while the version by Louis Vuitton features men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh’s 2018 slogan, Tourist vs Purist. For a different take, Dolce & Gabbana’s iteration flaunts pearls-on-chain embellishments. Female celebrities such as Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski are perpetuating the trend by teaming a classic baseball cap with casual-meets-dressy ensembles.

See our picks from the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways below:

Dolce & Gabbana

Dunhill

Etro

Fendi

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Moschino



This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.