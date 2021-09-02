Style

Trend spotlight: Baseball hats of men’s Autumn/Winter 2021

By Jacquie Ang
02 Sep 2021
A runway regular in Autumn/Winter 2021’s menswear offerings is the baseball hat.

Gucci’s rendition is a nod to its 100th anniversary this year, while the version by Louis Vuitton features men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh’s 2018 slogan, Tourist vs Purist. For a different take, Dolce & Gabbana’s iteration flaunts pearls-on-chain embellishments. Female celebrities such as Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski are perpetuating the trend by teaming a classic baseball cap with casual-meets-dressy ensembles.

See our picks from the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways below:

Dolce & Gabbana

Dunhill

Etro

Fendi

Gucci

(Image: Greg Avenel)

Louis Vuitton

Moschino


This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Jacquie Ang

Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.
Fashion
