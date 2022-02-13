From tutus to ballet pumps, here’s how ‘balletcore’ is taking over fashion

As we start to embrace tutus, ballet pumps, and high buns, are you ready for balletcore and the rise of ballerina fashion in 2022?

After aesthetics fueled by an end-of-the-world vibe, such as goblincore or gorpcore, it’s time to make way for a little more sweetness and light, in the form of balletcore. As its name suggests, this fashion trend is directly inspired by ballet dancers, channeling finesse and elegance, and embodied by a taste for ballet pumps, tulle skirts and so on.

We didn’t see it coming. We thought that punk and trash were going to dominate fashion trends this year, in a pre-apocalyptic spirit, but it seems that fashion fans are finally craving sweetness, enchantment and sophistication. Balletcore is shaping up to be a strong trend at the beginning of this new year, with its tutus, ballet pumps and matching pantyhose.

On TikTok, prima ballerina style is gaining many followers around the world, with an uptick in videos featuring garb like the iconic ballet shoe. The hashtag #balletaesthetic already counts more than five million views.

But don’t rush out to your nearest sports store to bag the full prima ballerina outfit, then show it off on the subway fresh out of the box and with no kind of twist. Here, it’s yes to the dancer look, but only if you put your personal spin on it. In fact, it’s not even ballet flats, but ballet pumps with heels, that have been in vogue for the past few weeks. The global search engine Stylight has observed a rise in interest in these shoes, but also for tulle skirts (58%) and lace fabrics (55%).

These ballet-inspired pieces can be paired with a denim jacket, a leather jacket, or a short blazer – preferably without pantyhose – and a simple tank top. It is also advisable not to match a tutu with ballet pumps, but to accessorise your skirt with sneakers or, even better – although less present since the pandemic — stilettos … for a truly Carrie Bradshaw-esque look.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Fabe Collage/Unsplash]

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.