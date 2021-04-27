Uniqlo x Theory returns for an unsurprisingly understated Spring/Summer 2021 collection

In June 2020, Uniqlo and New York-based label Theory refreshed their long-standing collaboration with a minimalist, summer-ready capsule collection for men. The pieces were only available in the US.

For Spring/Summer 2021, the two brands are casting their net further with the launch of their collaboration in Singapore on May 7. That’s some good news, considering that the last time Uniqlo x Theory dropped in our local stores was in 2016.

The latest collection is a protraction of their collaborations past in its fusion of Uniqlo’s high functionality with Theory’s tailored simplicity. Included in the line are a utility parka with UV protection and water repellency, polo shirts and T-shirts in Uniqlo’s DRY and AIRism materials, as well as pants and dresses in Ultra Light Stretch fabric. There’s also a distinctly Theory jacket in the Ultra Light Series that is lightweight, stretchable, quick-drying — great for taking you from work to gym to social endeavours in this hot and humid weather.

Uniqlo x Theory’s full collection is available online and at ION Orchard and Orchard Central Global Flagship stores.

(All images: Uniqlo)