Valentino celebrates its founder’s 90th birthday with an archival exhibition and a limited edition hoodie

Valentino Garavani, fondly referred to as the ‘Emperor of Fashion’, celebrates his 90th birthday on 11th May.

The designer founded his atelier in the 1960s, and rose to fame for redefining elegance in womenswear. To commemorate this joyous day, the house will kick off the momentous occasion with an installation in his hometown of Voghera in the south of Milan.

An exhibition at the Teatro Sociale of Voghera

This special tribute will showcase his archival works, spanning the 1960s to the first decade of the 21st century. At the centre of the theatre and on stage are 12 mannequins dressed in the maison’s iconic red dresses. The colour is, after all, synonymous with the designer and the house as he has the distinction of having his own Pantone color of Valentino Red.

To offer context to the haute couture dresses, sketches and drawings as well as newspaper clippings and photographs are also on display. These will give insight to the time period from which they were created as well as how they were perceived. The exhibition will run from May 11 to June 5.

Mr. V Limited Edition hoodie

The Maison has also created a limited-edition The Valentino Happy Birthday hoodie. Emblazoned on the front and back is his famous saying of “I Love Beauty, It’s Not My Fault” that points to his exuberant approach to life and fashion.

The hoodie will be available on Valentino.com, from May 11. All net profits from the sale of the hoodie will be donated to the Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti.