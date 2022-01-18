12 of Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet moments

Zendaya slays it every time.

She certainly knows how to make a red carpet entrance, working closely with celebrity stylist Law Roach to perfect her outfits. She has served some of the outstanding red-carpet looks in recent years without ever resorting to fads or extravagant fashions. She doesn’t have a distinct aesthetic either, although she experiments with various high-end designers, colour palettes and shapes.

Scroll through the gallery as we take a look back at Zendaya’s most iconic red-carpet ensembles.

