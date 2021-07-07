Whether you plan to visit the sunny shores or relax on a chaise lounge of a tropical resort, you have to pack some essentials for a relaxing trip.

Gone are the days when beachwear meant a case of a loose and sloppy tee, baggy swim shorts and a pair of rubber flip-flops while slipping into the sunset on a stripey deck chair. In the last few years, beachwear has certainly seen an upgrade, with luxury brands like Gucci, Cult Gaia and Dolce & Gabbana leading the way by creating functional and versatile pieces.

Sure, beachside style calls for a bit of preparation and, that’s why we have come up with these top beach essentials to cover you ahead of a day down the shore. These items are simple yet chic for your outings to the beach through the morning, noon and night.

Hero Image: Kindel Media/Pexels; Featured Image: Riciardus/Pexels