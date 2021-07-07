Whether you plan to visit the sunny shores or relax on a chaise lounge of a tropical resort, you have to pack some essentials for a relaxing trip.
Gone are the days when beachwear meant a case of a loose and sloppy tee, baggy swim shorts and a pair of rubber flip-flops while slipping into the sunset on a stripey deck chair. In the last few years, beachwear has certainly seen an upgrade, with luxury brands like Gucci, Cult Gaia and Dolce & Gabbana leading the way by creating functional and versatile pieces.
Sure, beachside style calls for a bit of preparation and, that’s why we have come up with these top beach essentials to cover you ahead of a day down the shore. These items are simple yet chic for your outings to the beach through the morning, noon and night.
Hero Image: Kindel Media/Pexels; Featured Image: Riciardus/Pexels
A black swimwear is a classic staple that works for every occasion. If you are looking to snag a little extra, go for this Bottega Veneta one-shoulder bikini set sporting an asymmetrical neckline with its one-shoulder design. The swimsuit is made of Lycra fabric which is one of the best figure-flattering fabrics.
For added flair, you can top it with gold accessories and a wide-brimmed hat. You can quickly dress it up with your favourite sarong and turn it into a one-shoulder maxi dress for the plans afterwards.
If you are looking for a perfect throw-it-on and go beach outfit, then this Dolce & Gabbana patchwork flowy dress will work perfectly from daytime cover-ups to candlelight beach dinners. Can it get any simpler than sliding into a colourful maxi dress? It can be quickly dressed up and down, plus its flowy silhouette and concealed front button closure make it a statement piece in itself. You will look like you belong on one of the luxe private beaches on some tropical island when you wear this.
For a one-and-done look over your beach outfit, invest in a pair of stylish and practical pair of sunglasses, and you are good to go all summer long. These Gucci logo-printed tortoiseshell framed sunglasses come with 100 percent UVA and UVB protection to shield your eyes. Tortoise print sunglasses are among perennial favourites and what’s even better is that they can be customised with prescription lenses.
Add a pair of fun sandals for the ultimate easygoing vibes to complete your beach attire. These Valentino Garavani leather sandals embellished with gold studs and just the right amount of heel will be the perfect pairing for those sporty moments in the sun as well as late-night transitions into the party attire. The adjustable ankle strap closure is great for those comfortable walks along the shore.
Completing the look with some matching edgy gold accessories is optional but encouraged.
Bring a hardwearing tote along with your seaside trip, which has a modest amount of style and can survive the waves as well. Leather doesn’t go well with the sea and sand so opt for this thick linen and canvas Gucci tote in neutral beige that will complement all your beach outfits.
This foldable tote can accommodate all your beach essentials and make you look fashion-forward even on the laziest of your beach days.