Mother Nature has borne us two of the world’s greatest treasures, one abundant yet fleeting, the other rare yet enduring — both eternally beautiful. Here, timeless high jewellery is showcased against ephemeral blooms in a study of our planet’s most precious formations.
(Hero Image: ROUND DIAMOND NECKLACE (TOTALLING 89.18 CARATS) AND MULTISHAPE DIAMOND EARRINGS (TOTALLING 26.25 CARATS), BOTH SET IN WHITE GOLD GRAFF)
Photography Kauzrambler Creative Direction Stephanie Ip Styling Karen Siu Photography Assistant Chu Mei Kwan Flowers Flannel Flowers