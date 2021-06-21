Mother Nature has borne us two of the world’s greatest treasures, one abundant yet fleeting, the other rare yet enduring — both eternally beautiful. Here, timeless high jewellery is showcased against ephemeral blooms in a study of our planet’s most precious formations.

HIGH-JEWELLERY SERPENTI RING IN YELLOW AND WHITE GOLD SET WITH 28 MARQUISE BRILLIANT-CUT DIAMONDS, EIGHT ROUND AND PEAR EMERALDS AND PAVÉ-SET DIAMONDS, AND HIGH-JEWELLERY RING IN WHITE GOLD WITH ONE OVAL DIAMOND (3.01 CARAT), 20 FANCY STEP-CUT DIAMONDS AND PAVE-SET DIAMONDS BVLGARI B BLOSSOM RINGS IN YELLOW AND WHITE GOLD, WHITE AGATE AND DIAMONDS LOUIS VUITTON

SOUVERAINE DE CHAUMET EARRINGS IN WHITE GOLD, SET WITH TWO MANDARIN SPESSARTITE GARNETS, BRILLIANT-CUT AND MARQUISE-CUT DIAMONDS CHAUMET HIGH-JEWELLERY BAND RING IN WHITE AND YELLOW GOLD WITH EMERALDS AND DIAMONDS BUCCELLATI “KISSING” FANCY INTENSE PINK AND WHITE DIAMOND EARRINGS BOGHOSSIAN

CHAMP DE BLÉ BRACELET IN WHITE GOLD AND DIAMONDS CHANEL CHANCE INFINIE “CRAZY 8” BRACELET IN WHITE GOLD AND DIAMONDS FRED

OCEAN BIRETROGRADE BLACK AND WHITE 36MM LIMITED EDITION, AUTOMATIC WHITE-GOLD TIMEPIECE SET WITH DIAMOND BEZEL AND WHITE MOTHER-OF-PEARL PARTIALLY SET DIAL ON A BLACK-AND-WHITE RUBBER STRAP AND SECRET CLUSTER BRACELET SET WITH DIAMONDS HARRY WINSTON HAPPY DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WATCH IN ROSE GOLD SET WITH BRILLIANT-CUT DIAMONDS (TOTALLING 4.75 CARATS) AND TAHITIAN MOTHER-OF-PEARL CHOPARD

RED CARPET COLLECTION EARRINGS IN YELLOW GOLD AND ALUMINIUM SET WITH OPALS (TOTALLING 2.12 CARATS), GARNETS (TOTALLING 21.64 CARATS) AND DIAMONDS CHOPARD SOOTHING LOTUS HIGH-JEWELLERY NECKLACE IN WHITE GOLD, ROSE GOLD AND YELLOW GOLD, WITH ROUGH AND POLISHED FANCY COLOUR AND WHITE DIAMONDS DE BEERS

(Hero Image: ROUND DIAMOND NECKLACE (TOTALLING 89.18 CARATS) AND MULTISHAPE DIAMOND EARRINGS (TOTALLING 26.25 CARATS), BOTH SET IN WHITE GOLD GRAFF)

Photography Kauzrambler

Creative Direction Stephanie Ip

Styling Karen Siu

Photography Assistant Chu Mei Kwan

Flowers Flannel Flowers

This story first appeared in Prestige Hong Kong.