Time to sparkle: Make an entrance with these bejewelled timepieces

There’s no better way to make an entrance this festive season than with a fabulous jewel that tells time.

CARTIER

Staying true to the maison’s philosophy of celebrating, preserving and enriching the splendours of the world, the latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection invites us to interpret its pieces as we see them. A perfect specimen is this Cymbale high jewellery white gold watch that embodies Cartier’s fascination with the animal kingdom. The humble cicada is depicted in an abstract expression of diamonds, rock crystal, rubies and onyx set in a delicate, complex arrangement.