Time to sparkle: Make an entrance with these bejewelled timepieces

CARTIER
Staying true to the maison’s philosophy of celebrating, preserving and enriching the splendours of the world, the latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection invites us to interpret its pieces as we see them. A perfect specimen is this Cymbale high jewellery white gold watch that embodies Cartier’s fascination with the animal kingdom. The humble cicada is depicted in an abstract expression of diamonds, rock crystal, rubies and onyx set in a delicate, complex arrangement.
DIOR
The middle case, dial, crown and bracelet on the La D de Dior Précieuse à Secret Galons are swathed with an arresting medley of diamonds and tsavorites. Victoire de Castellane, Dior Jewellery’s creative director, pays tribute to Monsieur Dior as she reinterprets the rich universe of braids in haute couture. Here, she incorporates the motifs from the Galons Dior haute joaillerie collection to create new pieces with crossed braids, which are arranged spontaneously and asymmetrically. A snow-set dial is revealed beneath a swivelling cover of gemstones in various shapes on this ultra-feminine 21mm timepiece.
GRAFF
This astounding conversation-starter highlights the unequalled beauty of yellow diamonds and the British jeweller’s mastery in creating artfully designed timepieces. Set in yellow gold, a total of 51.21 carats of Asscher-cut yellow diamonds on the bracelet and yellow diamonds on the dial transform this incredible piece into one that resembles a ray of sunlight on the wrist.
HARRY WINSTON
Inspired by the vibrant coloured gemstones showcased in the house’s Winston Candy cocktail rings, this delectable platinum Winston Candy High Jewelry Watch is a sweet way to savour time. Stealing the spotlight on the opulent 32.2mm quartz-movement creation is a red beaded mother-of-pearl dial with orange beaded mother-of-pearl lacework. Surrounding it are 36.4 carats of diamonds, blue sapphires, orange spessartites and tsavorites. Incorporating the knockout glamour and intense colour of the rings, this timepiece makes for the most tempting wrist candy.
VAN CLEEF & ARPELS
Pictured here is the one-of-a-kind Perles de Glace Rose watch that combines two sources of inspiration dear to the maison: nature and couture. Rows of white cultured pearls on the articulated bracelet contrast beautifully against snowflake motifs of re-cut rubies, as well as marquise-cut and round pink sapphires in graduating pink tones. Together, they enhance the fully diamond-paved dial on this 21mm rhodium-plated white gold showpiece equipped with a quartz movement. When worn, the clasp forms a precious ruby and diamond snowflake motif similar to those framing the dial.
CHAUMET
An ode to remarkable Siberian winter landscapes, the new Souveraine white gold secret watch illustrates the maison’s artful interplay of lines and symmetry. Depicting a mesmerising geometric lacework of 155 diamonds reminiscent of ice crystals, a secret cover swivels to reveal a black aventurine dial framed by a diamond-set bezel. Two pear-cut diamonds – emblematic of Chaumet – are deftly combined with rose- and brilliant-cut diamonds for a mirror-like effect that conceals the hour and minutes hands on this 30mm self-winding timepiece.
TIFFANY & CO.
One of three core themes in the summer release of the Botanica: Blue Book 2022 was Queen Anne’s Lace, a plant with tiny white flowers in flat lace-like clusters. This lavish white gold jewellery watch pays homage to an archival hair ornament by legendary artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, who drew inspiration from the charming blooms. To bring a modern perspective to Tiffany’s heritage of elevating common wildflowers, round brilliant diamonds of more than 12 carats intricately frame two baguette-cut aquamarines totalling over four carats. An opaline dial adds the final flourish to this quartz-movement timepiece.
BULGARI
Over 95 carats of rubellites in vibrant pink and red tones channelling a fiery sunset over the Mediterranean sea were sourced for the Serpenti Misteriosi Riviera that’s pictured here. Featuring a dial concealed under the head of the house’s iconic snake, this stupendous secret watch with a quartz movement presents a complex yet sophisticated combination of rose gold, round brilliant-cut diamonds and cabochon rubellites. The stones appear to be suspended, thanks to the use of the fil couteau technique that employs fine gold strips or threads to set gemstones and allow more light through to enhance their brilliance.