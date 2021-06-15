Bvlgari’s Magnifica is the most superior combination of the world’s rarest gems, incomparable craftsmanship and excellent designs of a modern concept.

Unveiled in Milan, a two-day event dedicated to the Roman maison’s newest high jewellery and high-end watch ‘Magnifica’ collection was hosted on June 3 and 4 – surrounded by honourable guests and celebrities – with a beautiful message to bring hope and encouragement back to Italy’s fashion capital along with a donation made to the Milan Municipality as part of the celebration.

A-listers attends the Bvlgari Concert at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari )

Lily Aldridge attends the Bvlgari Concert at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari )

Chiara Ferragni attends Bvlgari Clients Dinner in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvulgari )

Ester Expósito attends Bvlgari Clients Dinner in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvulgari) Guests and Celebrities Attending the Brand Event Held in Milan (Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari )

With the maison’s 137 years of history and fame in high jewellery-making, it’s apparent why the new Magnifica collection has reached new pinnacles for its mastery and creativity. Infused with a sense of perennial grandeur, a myriad of Italian maestria artisanal hours and 122 never-seen-before art works, it’s one of the best high jewellery collection Bvlgari has ever created.

From an incredible 131.24 carats spinel, the world’s fourth-ranked by carat weight but first for splendorous in quality, to a 93-carat cabochon Colombian emerald that is treasured in the jaws of a seductive snake, the five phenomenal oval cushion-cut Paraiba tourmalines – the rarest gems in the world – with 500 carats, exudes a refreshing sense of purity and echoes the shinning waters of the Mediterranean Sea surrounding Italy’s Sardinia Island.

For Bvlgari’s newest high-end watch collection, it’s a perfect meet between forward-thinking solutions and exciting creations that profoundly resonate with the Bvlgari’s DNA.

Guided by Fabrizio Buonamassa, Bulgari Product Creation Executive Director, the new collection of high-end watches is all about the rarest of all kinds – beauty, gems and craftmanship. To make it even more extraordinary, joined in together with the brand’s master artisans of watchmaking is the Rome-based maison’s Swiss expertise in creating four spectacular ‘secret watches’ namely, Celestial Sky, Diamond Swan, Ruby Metamorphosis and Baroque Spiral.

Bvlgari’s Magnifica Celestial Sky High-end Secret Watch in Platinum with 103 blue buff-top blue sapphires (~ 11,44 cts), 10 tourmaline beads (~ 27,90 cts), 779 round brilliant-cut diamonds (~20,90 cts).

Bvlgari’s Magnifica Diamond Swan High-end Secret Watch in Platinum with 6 round brilliant-cut diamonds (~ 6,14 cts), 12 mother-of-pearl inserts (~13,56 cts) and pavé-set diamonds (~23,31 cts).

Bvlgari’s Magnifica Ruby Metamorphosis High-end Secret Watch with 48 baguette-cut rubies (~7,32 cts), 146 baguette-cut diamonds (~19,78 cts), 3 brilliant-cut diamonds (~1,32 ct) and pavé-set diamonds (~4,80 cts).

Bvlgari’s Magnifica Baroque Spiral High-end Secret Watch in 18k rose gold with 10 cabochon-cut rubies (~2,32 cts), 8 cabochon-cut blue sapphires (~2,81 cts), 8 cabochon-cut emeralds (~2,41 cts) and pavé-set diamonds (~13,84 cts).

As a way to support the city of Milan, as well as a chance to engage with the people, a high jewellery atelier has been allocated inside Bvlgari’s flagship on Via Montenapoleone, allowing the public to discover the new Magnifica collection until June 10th. For those who’re unable to attend, set your calendar and stream the maison’s runway show on June 21stwhich will be filmed in one of Milan’s most iconic spots to give visibility to the re-birth city.

To find out more, visit bulgari.com.

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.