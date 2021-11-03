The beloved Boucheron family pet, mascot and muse, has now been lovingly immortalised in precious gold and gemstones.

Snake, doe, hedgehog or hummingbird, the extraordinary story of the Boucheron bestiary began in its workshops way back in 1866. Armed with the know-how in chiselling, polishing and gem-setting with such precision that each animal modelled in volume seems more lifelike, the maison’s master craftsmen have realised creatures big and small that oscillate between high jewellery and works of art.

Boucheron unveils its latest feline novelties in the Animaux de Collection, featuring extraordinary jewellery inspired by Wladimir, the beloved cat of the Boucheron family that once freely pawed across the maison’s parquet floors.

Wladimir became somewhat of the French maison’s mascot in the 1970s after he was adopted by Gérard Boucheron, son of founder Frédéric Boucheron. The handsome, black feline was the star of a couple of the house’s advertising campaigns in the 1980s, where he was pictured swathed in diamonds and pearls, or pawing Boucheron’s latest watch.

More than just a family pet, Wladimir also served as a good luck charm to the Boucheron family. It wasn’t only the lens that loved him. The beloved cat was known to be very affectionate to clients, who thought he brought a unique sense of domesticity to the private townhouse boutique at 26 Place Vendôme where he resided.

After being inducted into the Paris, vu du 26 High Jewellery collection in 2019, the emblematic cat comes back to life once again in the Wladimir novelties. The cherished house muse is now forever immortalised into pendants and rings that let one embrace all things bestial and express virtues and character traits of the iconic feline.

The stunning creations are offered in white and yellow gold, and are further embellished with exquisite gemstones. With intense sapphire eyes, a diamond-set coat in relief and iridescent fur, each hand-sculpted piece displays a wealth of techniques, drawing on the incomparable skill of Boucheron’s artisans.

The playful yet elegant jewellery pieces include two pendants, three high jewellery rings and a high jewellery necklace. Offered in white gold, as well as white and yellow gold, the pendants feature the confident feline with erect ears, gems for eyes, and of course, a bejewelled necklace with a pear-cut tsavorite, and diamond respectively.

Wladimir majestically adorns a medium-model white gold ring with diamonds and a large-model yellow and white gold ring with champagne and white diamonds. The third white gold ring features two diamond-pave cats flanking a 12-carat cushion-cut blue tanzanite. Lastly, Wladimir is featured on a detachable brooch pendant on a spectacular choker comprising a double row of cultured pearls tied with a diamond-paved jewel clasp. The incredible white gold feline head with sapphire eyes is entirely paved with diamonds and is finished with a sparkling necklace of blue tanzanites.

