Bvlgari introduces new jewellery pieces to the Divas’ Dream collection

Unveiled in 2016, the Divas’ Dream collection is a homage to modern-day divas – strong, individualistic and empowered women who exude refinement and charm.

As a Roman artist, Bvlgari takes inspiration from many of its city’s artistic and architectural features for the design of its jewels. For Divas’ Dream, glamour and grace takes the form of a fan, drawn from the mosaics found in the Baths of Caracalla. Said to be built between AD 211 and 217, Ancient Rome’s second largest public baths has also influenced many other notable buildings, including the Basilica of Maxentius and Chicago Union Station.

In September, Bvlgari expanded the iconic line with new jewellery pieces that feature a rich colour palette and a new interpretation of the collection’s emblematic fan motif. The highlight is an enchanting parure of earrings and necklace with a pendant, in which 18ct rose gold and a touch of diamonds meets the delicate shades of pink opal for a timelessly elegant, feminine look. Colours are intensified in an exquisite 18ct rose gold pendant necklace that juxtaposes gleaming mother-of-pearl with bright rubies and shimmering diamonds, as in a 18ct rose gold bracelet embellished with malachite.

Radiate elegance with the 18ct rose gold pendant necklace that comes in two colour variations: diamonds and blue sapphires, or diamonds and pink sapphires. Boasting four different shades at once, each piece is a captivating display of Bvlgari’s mastery with precious stones. The Roman jeweller’s legendary craftsmanship is further exemplified in a stunning pendant necklace in 18ct rose gold, which features a new openwork design that accentuates its vibrant malachite inserts and dazzling pavé diamonds in a play of black spaces with hardstones.

The 2021 Divas’ Dream collection is also the first line from Bvlgari to be housed in a new plastic-free packaging. Made of 100% paper from responsibly managed forests, wood fibre, pure silk and natural latex, the packaging is entirely chemical-free and involves a 96 percent reduction of plastic compared to the previous version, saving more than 160,000 kg of plastic annually.

(All images: Bvlgari)