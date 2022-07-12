Potent Seduction: Bvlgari’s Serpenti Viper sees an evolution with a collection of modern reinterpretations

Bvlgari enchants with a new collection of minimalist reinterpretations of its signature icon of glamour and sensuality, the Serpenti Viper.

Since its debut in the 1940s, Bvlgari’s iconic emblem of the Serpenti has been transformed in myriad permutations, evolving from the first stylised Tubogas versions to the modern yet dynamic iterations we see today. A showcase of sensuous lines in timeless designs, the slithering creature’s enduring power and form have transcended gender, time and trends to become a talisman that endows its wearer with self-confidence and strength.

Just as how a snake sheds its skin as it grows, the 2022 Serpenti Viper jewellery sees an evolution. Tempting its fans with an innovative and cutting-edge design, the new, ultra- modern collection of seven pieces goes back to basics – void of any embellishments to reveal the serpent’s original beauty. Capturing an abstract form of the snake through geometric, sleek shapes, the latest creations are a study on the power of design with a strong focus on Serpenti’s spellbinding scales.