Bvlgari unveils the second chapter of its Jannah Jewellery Collection

The Roman jeweller presents a story of five petals, a saga that shares Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Al Nahyan’s wishes of spreading joy and peace through timeless and eternal creations.>

Dating back to 2017 when Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Al Nahyan and Lucia Silvestri met at the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi for the very first time and found inspiration for the collection’s design among the marble motifs, the Jannah Fine Jewellery Collection’s second chapter is a way for Her Highness to share her grandfather’s message of love and peace.

Representing the natural evolution from the Jannah High Jewellery masterpieces, the fine jewellery collection successfully reimagines the very distinctive floral motif found on the inner walls and ceilings of the Shiekh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, which is then set into six very refined and delicate 18-carat rose gold masterpieces to be freely combined in a varying array of every day sets.

The main piece of the collection is a five-petal flower embedded in a circular gold frame which is set with iridescent mother-of-pearl inserts and a dazzling diamond pavé. This piece animates a sophisticated pendant necklace with matching pendant earrings. Combining glamour and ease, the piece is finished with a shimmering gold and diamond tassel.

Other standout pieces in the collection are the stud earrings, a soft bracelet, and an elegant pendant necklace which fuses refined simplicity with a richness of details that blends together harmoniously, perfect to infuse any everyday style with joy and brightness, giving the wearer an option to create different compositions with the piece, along with a versatile sautoir, which features two-sided discs which comes with or without diamond.

