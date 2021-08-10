The B.zero1 Rock jewellery collection is a new, unapologetic interpretation of Bvlgari‘s original B.zero1 ring that is unlike any other piece under the Roman jeweller‘s repertoire.

When it was first launched back in 1999, the unconventional industrial design inspired by the Colosseum and cylindrical shapes gave birth to a unique B.zero1 ring that moves away from Bvlgari’s traditional designs. With the beginning of a new decade, the B.zero1 is revisited and brought into a new light, making its appearance in six different variations under Bvlgari’s B.zero1 Rock collection.

The Crown Jewel of the B.zero1

Needless to say, the star piece of the collection is no other than the 18k white gold necklace with 7.20 carats jewel—making it the most precious B.zero1 jewel to date. The artistry of the craftsmanship is reflected through the chain motif and proportions, which gives the nod to the iconic ring’s edges and rounded silhouette. Each element is a measuring unit for the B.zero1, an approach inspired by Le Corbusier, one of the world’s most famous architects known for his designs and using the human body metrics as units of measurements.

Versatile Boldness

The gold chain necklace in the collection comprises individual modules composed of three handsets offering different styling options to be worn with and without the pendant. For those looking for a bolder statement piece, the 18k rose gold necklace with a pendant featuring black ceramic highlights or the diamond-studded 18k yellow gold iteration will not fail to impress. Naturally, the B.zero1 collection would not be complete without its iconic rings, and 18k rose gold bangle with black ceramic highlights.

Aside from the B.zero1 Rock collection, Bvlgari’s Magnifica, which was released earlier in June 2021, is also notable for its bold and elegant design.

(Image: Bvlgari)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.